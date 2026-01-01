Trade-In or Sell your iPad.

Trade-in your iPad for credit or
apply the trade-in value toward
an upgrade on the newest iPad
or another smart device.
Looking to upgrade
your iPad?
Browse all the latest iPad
models at Verizon.
Trade-In your iPad
for credit.
Easily calculate your iPads
value. Then choose to receive
that value in credit or put it
towards your next upgrade.
Answers to your Apple
iPad trade-in questions.
The value is dependent on the model, memory and condition of the tablet. Go to www.verizon.com/od/trade-in/ and enter the tablet info. You will then be given the market value for that tablet, or if qualified for a promo, you will be given a promo value which is greater than the market value of the tablet
No, anyone can go to the Verizon website and trade in a tablet. Verizon accepts tablets from all carriers regardless of condition. The value of the tablet is determined by model, memory and condition, so keep in mind that a damaged device will have a lower value.
For market value trades, you can select a Verizon gift card or a PayPal credit. If the tablet qualifies for a trade-in promotion, then the value will be broken out over the term of your new device contract and deducted from the tablet payments.
Yes, if you qualify for instant credit you can use the value of your tablet towards your order before sending back your tablet (chargebacks will apply if we do not receive the device in the alloted time). Non-instant credit customers can use the value once the device is received.
The online submission process is quick and easy, only taking a few minutes. The overall trade-in process is completed once Verizon receives your old tablet. Once received it is inspected within a few days and the customer is sent an email with the exact value.