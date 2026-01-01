Trade-In or Sell your iPad.

How much is my iPad worth? The value is dependent on the model, memory and condition of the tablet. Go to www.verizon.com/od/trade-in/ and enter the tablet info. You will then be given the market value for that tablet, or if qualified for a promo, you will be given a promo value which is greater than the market value of the tablet

Do I have to be a Verizon customer to sell my iPad? No, anyone can go to the Verizon website and trade in a tablet. Verizon accepts tablets from all carriers regardless of condition. The value of the tablet is determined by model, memory and condition, so keep in mind that a damaged device will have a lower value.

What are my payment options? For market value trades, you can select a Verizon gift card or a PayPal credit. If the tablet qualifies for a trade-in promotion, then the value will be broken out over the term of your new device contract and deducted from the tablet payments.

Can I use the trade-in value to buy a new iPad? Yes, if you qualify for instant credit you can use the value of your tablet towards your order before sending back your tablet (chargebacks will apply if we do not receive the device in the alloted time). Non-instant credit customers can use the value once the device is received.