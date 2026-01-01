Apple Watch
Trade-in your Apple Watch for credit
or
apply the trade-in value toward an
upgrade on the newest smartwatches
or another smart device.
Trade-in your
Apple
Watch
for credit.
Easily calculate the value of your
Apple Watch. Then choose to
receive that value in credit or put
it
toward your next upgrade.
Looking to
upgrade your
Apple Watch?
Browse all the latest
Apple
Watch
models at Verizon.
See our latest
accessory deals.
Save money on new
accessories with Verizon.
Trade-In FAQs
The value is dependent on the model, memory and condition of the device. Go to www.verizon.com/od/trade-in/ and enter the device info. You will then be given the market value for that device, or if qualified for a promo, you will be given a promo value which is greater than the market value of the device.
No, anyone can go to the Verizon website and trade in a device. Verizon accepts devices from all carriers regardless of condition. The value of the device is determined by model, memory and condition, so keep in mind that a damaged device will have a lower value.
For market value trades, you can select a Verizon gift card or a PayPal credit. If the device qualifies for a trade in promotion, then the device value will be broken out over the term of your new device contract and deducted from the device payments.
Yes, if you qualify for instant credit you can use the value of your device towards your order before sending back your Apple Watch (chargebacks will apply if we do not receive the device in the alloted time). Non instant credit customers can use the value once the device is received.
The online submission process is quick and easy, only taking a few minutes. The overall trade in process is completed once Verizon receives your old device. Once received it is inspected within a few days and the customer is sent an email with the exact value.
See more FAQs