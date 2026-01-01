How much is my Apple Watch worth? The value is dependent on the model, memory and condition of the device. Go to www.verizon.com/od/trade-in/ and enter the device info. You will then be given the market value for that device, or if qualified for a promo, you will be given a promo value which is greater than the market value of the device.

Do I have to be a Verizon customer to sell my Apple Watch? No, anyone can go to the Verizon website and trade in a device. Verizon accepts devices from all carriers regardless of condition. The value of the device is determined by model, memory and condition, so keep in mind that a damaged device will have a lower value.

What are my payment options? For market value trades, you can select a Verizon gift card or a PayPal credit. If the device qualifies for a trade in promotion, then the device value will be broken out over the term of your new device contract and deducted from the device payments.

Can I use the trade-in value to buy a new Apple Watch? Yes, if you qualify for instant credit you can use the value of your device towards your order before sending back your Apple Watch (chargebacks will apply if we do not receive the device in the alloted time). Non instant credit customers can use the value once the device is received.