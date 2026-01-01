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Loyalty you'll love. Money back. Epic experiences. Incredible deals. All for you.

Smartphone
trade-in.

Find out the trade-in value of
your phone,
and receive credit
or put that toward a
device
upgrade.

Start now

Trade-in your Apple
or Android devices.

Calculate the value of your Apple
iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch or any
Android device.

Learn more
Start trade-in

Need to find your
IMEI number?

Check your device IMEI number
to see if it's compatible for a
trade-in.

Learn more

Trading in your
device
is easier
than ever.

Learn more about the Verizon
trade-in
program.

Learn more
Jabra Elite 65t

See our latest phone
trade-in deals.

Looking to upgrade? Trade-in
your old phone for the best deal.

Browse deals

Not a Verizon
customer?

Not a problem. You can still
trade-
in. And when you transfer
your
number, you’ll be eligible for
the
best deals.

Switch to Verizon

How much is my
phone worth?

How much is my
phone worth?

Learn more about the easy trade-in process.

How does device
trade-in work?

How does device
trade-in work?

Get all your questions answered.

iPhone trade-in:
How much is my
Apple phone
worth?

iPhone trade-in:
How much is my
Apple phone
worth?

Use your old iPhone to upgrade. Here’s how.

View all trade-in
FAQs.

View all trade-in
FAQs.

View all trade-in FAQs. Still not sure? Check out the most common trade-in questions.