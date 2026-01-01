iPhone
Trade-in your iPhone for credit or
apply the trade-in value toward
an upgrade for the newest iPhone.
Trade-in your
iPhone for credit
Easily calculate your phone’s
value. Then choose to receive that value
in credit or put it toward your next upgrade.
Looking to
upgrade your
iPhone?
Browse all the latest
iPhone models at
Verizon.
See the latest
iPhone trade-in
deals
Save money on new devices
with select trade-ins.
Trade-In FAQs
The value is dependent on the model, memory and condition of the device. Go to www.verizon.com/od/trade-in/ and enter the device info. You will then be given the market value for that device, or if qualified for a promo, you will be given a promo value which is greater than the market value of the device.
No, anyone can go to the Verizon website and trade in a device. Verizon accepts devices from all carriers regardless of condition. The value of the device is determined by model, memory and condition, so keep in mind that a damaged device will have a lower value.
For market value trades, you can select a Verizon gift card or a PayPal credit. If the device qualifies for a trade in promotion, then the device value will be broken out over the term of your new device contract and deducted from the device payments.
Yes, if you qualify for instant credit you can use the value of your device towards your order before sending back your phone (chargebacks will apply if we do not receive the device in the alloted time). Non instant credit customers can use the value once the device is received.
The online submission process is quick and easy, only taking a few minutes. The overall trade in process is completed once Verizon receives your old device. Once received it is inspected within a few days and the customer is sent an email with the exact value.