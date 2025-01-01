Trade-in your iPhone, iPad or
Apple
Watch. Get credit or
trade-in value applied
to an
upgrade for the newest device.
Apple device trade-in.
Trade-in your iPhone, iPad or
Trading in your Apple
device is easier than
ever.
Learn more about
the Verizon trade-in
program.
Trade-in your
iPhone for credit.
Find out the value of your iPhone now.
Get credit or the value of your trade-in
toward your next upgrade.
See our latest iPhone
trade-in deals.
Save now on new devices with
the latest iPhone trade-in deals.