How else can I save on cell phone and tablet accessories?
Verizon often offers discounts when you purchase multiple accessories at the same time. Customers can save 20% off 3 eligible accessories, 25% off 4 eligible accessories or 30% off 5 or more eligible accessories. Some restrictions apply.
Why are Verizon's cases and screen protectors such a great deal?
Our Verizon-brand phone cases and screen protectors have a number of benefits. The eco-friendly packaging is made from 100% recyclable materials, for sustainable purchasing. Their quality is top notch and they go through multiple rounds of rigorous testing for certified quality and durability and they have a limited lifetime warranty.
What types of accessories does Verizon sell?
Verizon sells accessories for all of your phone, tablet, gaming, and audio needs. Shop from our wide selection of phone chargers, tablet accessories, smartwatch bands and chargers, speakers, gaming headsets and controllers, MagSafe products, and much more to help you protect, charge, and use your favorite devices without breaking the bank.