1The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.27 inches (iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro), 6.55 inches (iPhone Air), or 6.86 inches (iPhone 17 Pro Max) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.2Compared with the glass back of previous-generation iPhone.3Compared with previous-generation iPhone.4All battery claims depend on network configuration and many other factors; actual results will vary. Battery has limited recharge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and charge cycles vary by use and settings. See apple.com/batteries and apple.com/iphone/battery.html for more information.5Testing conducted by Apple in July 2025 using preproduction iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max units and software, USB-C Charge Cable with Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max (Model A3351), and Apple MagSafe Chargers (1-meter Model A3502 and 2-meter Model A3503) with Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter (Model A2164) or Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max (Model A3351). Fast-charge testing conducted with drained iPhone units. Times measured from the appearance of the Apple logo as the unit started up. Charge time varies with adapter, settings, usage, and environmental factors; actual results will vary.