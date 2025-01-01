Fios Home Internet
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is Fios Home Internet?
Verizon Fios is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds to millions of homes in the mid-Atlantic and New England. It uses fiber optics to transmit data at the speed of light, providing a fast, reliable internet connection and powerful bandwidth for multiple devices. Verizon is one of the only internet service providers to offer nearly matching download and upload speeds on most plans, which is a major benefit when you’re video chatting, gaming and working from home.
Why should I consider Fios?
Fios 1 Gig means ultra-ultra-fast internet with the power of massive capacity, because using fiber results in a greater uploading capacity. So you can have more bandwidth for everyone in your home at the same time. Fios offers enough bandwidth for everyone. Our newest tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6 has some of the highest bandwidth, so the whole family can be connected at the same time.
Fios also has ultra-low latency, which can mean smoother video connections and ultra-low lag when gaming. Plus, Fios has been the most awarded network for internet speed and customer satisfaction over the past 10 years. The Fios network provides high reliability, plus ultra-fast speeds, massive capacity and virtually no buffering.
Fios TV offers you multiple options. Pick the TV package that works for you, with no surcharges, broadcast or regional sports network fees.
Also consider getting Fios Digital Voice as a landline. Reinvent your landline phone with advanced calling features and unlimited local and long-distance calling within the U.S. International calling to 98% of the world's population included.
What is fiber-optic internet?
Fiber optics is a sophisticated high-speed internet technology that sends light through tiny strands of glass to carry data directly to your home at accelerated speeds. These light signals travel faster than the electrical pulses used by copper cabling. And while some cable providers now use fiber in their lines, the Fios network is made of 100% fiber-optic.
Is fiber internet better than cable?
Unlike the copper coax lines used by most high speed internet providers, fiber internet service is powered by technology that uses light to deliver a fast and reliable connection. And with multiple users and devices at home, fiber-optic home internet is the answer for getting the bandwidth and power you need to run lots of devices at the same time with less lag and buffering than cable. When shopping around for internet services, keep in mind the many advantages of fiber optics to the home.
How fast is a fiber connection?
Fiber remains one of the fastest internet technologies currently available for home internet service. In November 2020, the US had an average download speed of 170.88 Mbps for fixed broadband (not mobile)*. That kind of speed is entry level for Verizon Fios, because its plans start at a strong 300 Mbps and climb to impressive speeds up to 940/880 Mbps with a Fios 1 Gig plan – making it among the fastest internet services around. You can download an HD movie before the popcorn is ready with speeds nearing a gigabit, just to give you an idea how fast that is. How fast is your current home internet plan? Check your speed now.
Does fiber-optic internet have Wi-Fi for home included?
Yes, Fios fiber-optic home internet can provide Wi-Fi for your home. With Verizon Fios as your wireless home internet service provider and the next-generation Wi-Fi 6 Fios Router installed in your home, you'll enjoy lightning fast speeds for your connected devices.
Will fiber optics make my Wi-Fi and internet service faster?
Fios is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds to millions of homes. It uses fiber optics to transmit data at the speed of light, providing a fast internet connection and powerful bandwidth for multiple devices, whether wired or wireless. Verizon Fios is one of the only internet service providers to offer nearly matching download and upload speeds on most plans, which is a major advantage when you’re video chatting, gaming and sharing large files or images.
How much does Wi-Fi from Verizon Fios Home Internet cost?
Your monthly cost depends on which Fios internet plan you pick. There are no annual contracts, taxes or hidden fees, and a router rental is included at no extra charge. Unlike some other providers, adding a new Fios internet plan will give you a multi-year price guarantee. So you don't have to worry about unexpected price hikes. See the plan details for more pricing information.
What affordable Verizon Home Internet options are available?
Verizon participated in ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home Internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year with our Verizon Forward program. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price. Learn more here.
What are Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Verizon Whole Home Wi-Fi Plus?
Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with your 5G Home Ultimate* or LTE Home Plus wireless home internet plan. When you have Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you can choose to upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges).
Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi** and Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus** include 3 features that help improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home:
- Wi-Fi Health Check in the My Verizon app to optimize your Wi-Fi network.
- Wi-Fi extender(s):***
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi gives you 1 optional Wi-Fi extender for better signal strength in hard-to-reach places.
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus gives you a total of 3 Wi-Fi extenders per line. 2 are sent with your order. Add a 3rd if needed after setup.
- Free router upgrade after 3 years. Included with the 5G Home Ultimate plan only.
*Also applies to the 5G Home Plus plan if you subscribed between 11/9/23 and 6/18/25.
**Available in select areas.
***Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s). Learn more by visiting our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.
