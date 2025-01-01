Wi-Fi Backup
has you covered
Keep your home connected to our award-winning
wireless network if your primary internet is down.
If your primary internet is down,
Wi-Fi Backup lets you keep doing what matters
Keep your workflow on
track, even when service
is down
If your internet is out, you
can still game and stream
Stay connected to your virtual
classroom when your primary
service isn't working
*Discounted pricing with Auto Pay &
postpaid mobile unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband.
Discount details here.
Please review our important plan information and important broadband information.
A reliable backup
connection
in
3 easy steps
Keep your router plugged in,
and if your primary internet
connection goes out, connect your
devices to Wi-Fi Backup.
Simply start each 24-hour session
from your device or from the
Verizon Home app and enjoy
unlimited data.
The router is included and
provides coverage for
multiple devices.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is Wi-Fi Backup?
Wi-Fi Backup from Verizon helps ensure you have a backup internet connection if your primary home internet connection goes down. Unlike using a mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Backup powers your entire household with our award-winning cellular network, so your whole family can get back online and back to working, learning and streaming.
Does Verizon offer backup Wi-Fi?
Yes. Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup plan is now available. It offers cable or fiber internet customers a reliable solution to stay connected if their primary internet provider has a service disruption or outage.
What is included in Wi-Fi Backup?
Wi-Fi Backup includes seven days of unlimited data per month. You can choose any seven 24-hour periods to use per month. A router is included at no extra cost.
How much does Wi-Fi Backup cost?
Wi-Fi Backup is offered for as low as $20/mo when combined with a Verizon mobile plan and Auto Pay, $25/mo with Auto Pay and no mobile plan, or $30/mo without Auto Pay. A router is included at no extra cost.
Can I get a discount for having both Verizon mobile phone service and Wi-Fi Backup?
If you have Verizon Mobile, you may be eligible for a discount on your Wi-Fi Backup plan. If you also use Auto Pay, you can get another discount.
How do I set up Wi-Fi Backup?
We'll ship your Verizon router directly to you within two days. You'll also receive easy-to-follow instructions for setup and support. If your primary internet goes down, simply switch your device to the Wi-Fi Backup network. Learn more about how to set up your Wi-Fi Backup.
Does Wi-Fi Backup offer Wi-Fi in an emergency, like a power outage?
Your router will only keep running in a power outage if it's connected to a battery backup or if the electricity in your home is using a home generator.
I am moving to a new address. Can I take my Wi-Fi Backup service with me?
Yes, you can transfer Wi-Fi Backup to a new location if you move, if it's available in that area. You can log in to your account at Verizon.com and select Transfer Services or call us at 1-833-VERIZON, and we'll be happy to help you in transferring your service to your new address.