Bundle and
save $15/mo on
Home Internet
Enjoy a discount when you bundle any Verizon Prepaid phone
plan with Fios Home Internet or Frontier Fiber Internet.
Fast connections, big savings
Enroll today to enjoy the Verizon Prepaid + Home discount with savings of up to $180 a year.
All you need is a Prepaid phone plan with Fios Home Internet or Frontier Fiber Internet.
Verizon Prepaid phone plans
Home Internet service
Here’s how to enroll
-
Get a Prepaid phone plan.
If you don't have an existing plan yet,
join Verizon Prepaid today.
-
Get Home Internet service.
If you don’t have an active plan yet, order either
Fios Home Internet or Frontier Fiber Internet.
-
Enjoy your $15/mo discount.
Link your phone and internet accounts. Your Verizon Prepaid + Home
discount will be applied to your internet bill in 1-2 billing cycles.
Have questions?
Can I bundle any Verizon Prepaid phone plan with any Fios Home Internet?
Yes, any Verizon Prepaid plan qualifies.
If you don’t have a Verizon Prepaid phone yet, you can choose any from our no-contract plans:
- Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plus phone plan
- Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan
- Verizon Prepaid 15 GB phone plan
- Verizon Prepaid Talk & Text phone plan
Can existing customers receive a discount on Fios Home Internet?
Yes, new and existing customers are eligible.
Why should I consider Fios?
Fios 1 Gig means ultra-ultra-fast internet with the power of massive capacity, because using fiber results in a greater uploading capacity. So you can have more bandwidth for everyone in your home at the same time. Fios offers enough bandwidth for everyone. Our newest tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6 has some of the highest bandwidth, so the whole family can be connected at the same time.
Fios also has ultra-low latency, which can mean smoother video connections and ultra-low lag when gaming. Plus, Fios has been the most awarded network for internet speed and customer satisfaction over the past 10 years. The Fios network provides high reliability, plus ultra-fast speeds, massive capacity and virtually no buffering.
How will I know if Fios is available in my area?
Verizon Fios is available in the Mid-Atlantic and New England area. Visit our Verizon Fios Home Internet page to check if Fios is available at your address.
What happens to my discount when I leave Verizon Prepaid?
If you cancel your Verizon Prepaid phone plan or fail to resume service on a qualifying mobile plan within 30 days, you will no longer receive the $15/mo Verizon Prepaid + Fios discount.