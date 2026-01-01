Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet
Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more.

Freedom without compromise

Just great features and dependable
coverage.

A Prepaid service that gives you the flexibility to
live life on
your own terms. No worries. No
hidden fees. No trade-offs.

Premium service, exceptional value

With Verizon Prepaid, you can set it and forget it
with affordable
plans that fit any budget. Then
take advantage of all of our great
features,
whether you bring your own device or get
a new one.

Shop devices Bring your own

$35/line for 4 phone
lines
with Unlimited
5G Data

No annual contracts
or credit checks

Save up to $40/mo per
line
with Multiline and
Bundle
discounts

Everything you love. Including the price.

Get iPhone 16e and save $300

Get iPhone 16e for $299.99 when you activate a new line on any Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan.

Shop now

Android phones, on us

Free 5G phones

Get the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and moto g 64GB
2025 on us when you activate a new line on any
Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan.

Shop now

$35/line for 4 phone lines
with Unlimited 5G Data

Save a total of $100/mo with Multiline and Auto Pay
discounts after the first month.

Explore plans

Get 2 Unlimited
phone lines
for just
$80/mo.

First month for $100/mo with Multiline
discount. Save an
extra $20/mo with
Auto Pay after the first month.

Explore plans

Enjoy a 3-year
price
lock guarantee

For new and existing customers with any Verizon Prepaid phone plan.

Explore plans

Save up to $40/mo
per line
with
special discounts

Discover how you can save with
Multiline and Bundle
discounts on
each additional phone, tablet,
hotspot and
router line you add to
your account.

Learn how

Save $15/mo on
Fios Home Internet

Get a discount on Verizon’s Fios Home
Internet when you
bundle it with any
Verizon Prepaid phone plan. Get started

online today.

Learn how

Enjoy the freedom of
a smartwatch plan
for $10/mo

Now available on Verizon Prepaid.

Activate

Go Prepaid
with eSIM

No installation, no extra cost, no hassle. Connect your
smartphone to America’s award-winning network in
minutes. Download the My Verizon app to get started.

Download the app Learn more

Get 5G coverage where and when you need it.

We’ve built a network that works for the way you live. Get full access to 5G coverage at no additional cost on all our Prepaid plans.

More than 2.68 million square miles and over 99% of the US population Explore coverage map

Most awarded for network quality, 29 Times in a Row according to J.D. Power

Plans with 5G coverage available for all devices, including phones, smartwatches and more. Explore plans.

Pay as you go, Verizon makes it easy.

Enjoy the freedom of no long-term contracts. Our plans have no activation or missed payment fees. Change devices or upgrade plans anytime at no additional cost. And manage it all on the My Verizon app.

3-year price lock guarantee on any Prepaid phone plan
for new and existing customers.

Pay with credit card, debit card or cash at over 200,000 locations nationwide.

Automate your payments with Auto Pay and save up to $10/mo per eligible phone line.

Hear from real Verizon Prepaid customers.

Prepaid for me means no‑contracts & no commitments and I know that Verizon’s service is the best.”

Gisele A

When I think of Verizon, I think of reliability. The network is always there when I need it and it gets the job done.”

Kenneth M

The pricing is great and I like getting the latest phone at a good price.”

Bill H

Stay connected
around the world.

Keep in touch even if you or your loved ones decide to go abroad.

International plans

Connect with friends and family using Global Calling, Global Calling Plus and Global Choice.

Explore international plans

TravelPass

Take your talk, text and data with you to over 140 countries by adding TravelPass to your plan.

Discover TravelPass

Unlimited text

Enjoy unlimited texting from the US to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Go to plans

Have questions?
We’ve got answers.

What prepaid phone plans does Verizon offer? How do I get a Verizon prepaid plan?

We offer 4 Verizon prepaid phone plans which include:

  • Verizon's award-winning 5G/4G LTE Nationwide.
  • Unlimited Talk & Text to the US.
  • Talk, text, and data to and from Mexico & Canada.
  • Unlimited texting to 200+ countries and territories.
  • Up to 25 GB of premium Mobile Hotspot on Unlimited phone plans.
  • Access to optional features.* Some at no added cost and others by subscription.

Current prepaid phone plans $45 and higher are eligible for a Loyalty Discount of $5/month after 3 months, or $10/month after 9 months.

Choose a current Verizon Prepaid phone plan:

  • Talk & Text - As low as $30/month with $5/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $35/month.
  • 15 GB - As low as $35/month with $10/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $45/month.
  • Unlimited - As low as $50/month with $10/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $60/month.
  • Unlimited Plus - As low as $60/month with $10/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $70/month.

Want to connect a different device like a smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or router? Get started on our Bring your own device page.

*Optional features include International Plans, TravelPass, Global Choice, Call Filter app and Digital Secure app.

What phones can I use with Verizon prepaid service?

If you want to buy a new prepaid phone, go to our Prepaid phones page to see all the prepaid phones available. Otherwise, visit a Verizon store or your local retailer.

Check our Bring Your Own Device page to see if you can use a phone you already have (including Apple® iPhone®). Learn more on our Bring Your Own Device FAQs page.

Add a device to your existing prepaid account.

How much data do I need with my prepaid plan?

How much data you need depends on what you do with your connected devices. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):

Usage habits Recommended data amount per device
You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally Less than 5 GB/month
You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet 5 - 10 GB/month
You stream video and are always online 10+ GB/month

If you already have a Verizon prepaid plan, see your usage details for actual numbers.

You can change your plan or add data using My Verizon.

Note: Data usage for mobile hotspot devices depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.

What calling features are available with my prepaid service?

Your prepaid service includes:

*Voicemail may not be available in some areas. Voice mailboxes not set up within 60 days will be canceled. Airtime and other charges are incurred when using voicemail from your mobile phone. Mobile to Mobile Calling minutes don't apply to voicemail retrievals, and you'll be charged to maintain your connection to voicemail. Verizon is not responsible for missed messages or deletions of saved messages from your voice mailbox.