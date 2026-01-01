Get 5G coverage where

and when you need it.

We’ve built a network that works for the way you live. Get full access to 5G coverage at no additional cost on all our Prepaid plans.

More than 2.68 million square miles

and over 99% of the US population

Explore coverage map

Most awarded for network quality,

29 Times in a Row

according

to J.D. Power

Plans with 5G coverage available for all

devices, including

phones, smartwatches

and more. Explore plans.