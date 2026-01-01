Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet
Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more.

Enjoy all the perks
of Verizon Prepaid

And manage it all online or
with the My Verizon app.


Get more data to fit your needs

100 GB Mobile Hotspot

Enjoy more data to share with devices like tablets and laptops for only $10/mo.

Unlimited Data

Enjoy unlimited data on America's most reliable 5G network for only $10/mo.

Verizon Cloud

Protect your pictures, videos and more with Verizon secure cloud storage.

Go international and save

Global Choice

Get an allowance of minutes to call an available country of your choice for just $10/mo, plus get discounted rates to over 220 countries.

Global Calling

Make unlimited calls to 5 destinations for just $5/mo (Mexico and Canada are already included). Plus get discounted rates for another 230 destinations.

Global Calling Plus

Make unlimited calls to over 40 destinations for just $15/mo, including Mexico and Canada. Get discounted rates to another 190 countries.

TravelPass

Get unlimited talk, text and data in 140+ countries with a 4G or 5G world device for $6 or $12/day.

Perks that are always included

No activation fee

Save $35 with no activation fee when activating online.

3-year price lock guarantee

Enjoy our 3-year price lock guarantee on any Prepaid phone plan (excludes one-time charges).

Verizon Protect (Basic)

An all-in-one privacy and security app that keeps your personal information safe.

Block Messaging

Block sending and receiving text, picture and video messages.

Block Caller ID

Block your number on Caller ID displays for outgoing calls.

You can add, change or remove perks and services whenever you’d like. Get started

For perks and services at your fingertips, download the My Verizon app

Manage like a pro

Get personalized updates, check out your perks and discounts and discover great deals on latest tech.

Add funds easily

Top up your account on the go. Or set up Auto Pay to save money and never worry about a missed payment.

Have more control

Keep track of your data, get the info you need fast and monitor international calls and texts from anywhere.