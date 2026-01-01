Protect your pictures, videos and more with Verizon secure cloud storage.

Enjoy unlimited data on America's most reliable 5G network for only $10/mo.

Enjoy more data to share with devices like tablets and laptops for only $10/mo.

Go international

and save

Get an allowance of minutes to call

an available country of

your choice

for just $10/mo, plus get discounted

rates to over

220 countries.

Make unlimited calls to 5

destinations for just $5/mo (Mexico

and Canada are already included).

Plus get discounted rates for

another 230 destinations.

Make unlimited calls to over 40

destinations for just $15/mo,

including Mexico and Canada.

Get discounted rates to another

190 countries.

Get unlimited talk, text and data in

140+ countries with a 4G or 5G

world device for $6 or $12/day.