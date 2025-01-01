YouTube Premium On Us

Offer valid thru 7.8.25. Requires an eligible Verizon Home Internet (“VHI”) plan. $10/mo perk credit ends after 6 mos or if perk is canceled or line is moved to an ineligible plan during the 6-mo promo period. After 6 mos, perk bills as $10/mo unless perk is canceled or unregistered. Must be 18 years of age or older to enroll. After enrolling in the YouTube Premium perk, you will need to complete account setup to use the service. Enrolling in the YouTube Premium perk may affect existing subscriptions to YouTube Premium. Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. One offer per eligible VHI account. Subject to YouTube Terms of Service & YouTube Premium and Music Premium Terms of Use.