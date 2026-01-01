Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Get iPhone 16e
and save $300

Get iPhone 16e for $299.99 when you
activate a new line on any Verizon Prepaid
Unlimited phone plan.

Enjoy multiple ways to save with Verizon Prepaid

How many lines are you activating?

1

Enroll in Auto Pay to save $10/mo per line.

On

Or save over time with our loyalty discount program.

15 GB

Get more data and discounts.

$35

/mo with Auto Pay

First month for $45/mo

  1. 3-year price lock guarantee

Plan features

  • Mobile Hotspot from plan allowance
Plan details

Unlimited

Get the freedom of unlimited talk, text, and data

$50

/mo with Auto Pay

First month for $60/mo

  1. 3-year price lock guarantee

Plan features

  • 5 GB Mobile Hotspot
Plan details

Includes 5G Ultra Wideband

Unlimited Plus

Experience unprecedented speed and savings.

$60

/mo with Auto Pay

First month for $70/mo

  1. 3-year price lock guarantee

Plan features

  • 5G Ultra Wideband 
  • 50 GB premium network access
  • 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot
  • Global Choice at no additional cost for 1 country/mo
Plan details

All plans include

Unlimited talk & text

5G / 4G LTE

Call Filter spam blocker

Verizon Protect (Basic)

International texting

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data

Also available, our $35 plan with Talk & Text.
See plan details

Additional taxes and fees may apply.

You can also use eSIM to activate your new phone plan.

Learn more

Connect with Verizon's best deals

Free 5G phones

Get the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and moto g 64GB -
2025 on us when you activate a new line on any
Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan.

Save $15/mo on
Fios Home Internet

Get a discount on Verizon's Fios Home Internet when you
bundle it with any Verizon Prepaid phone plan. Get started
online today.

Enjoy a 3-year price lock guarantee

For new and existing customers with any Verizon prepaid phone plan.

Stay connected at home and abroad

From the U.S.

Call other countries
and destinations

Choose from our International plans
to connect with
220+ destinations and
enjoy big savings.
Outside the U.S.

Use your plan while
you travel abroad

Take your talk, text and data with you
to 140+ countries and
destinations with
Verizon Prepaid TravelPass.
Browse all Verizon Prepaid plans

Stay connected without the need for Wi-Fi or even your phone.

Tablet plans


Stream shows, play games or work with our unlimited tablet plans.

Hotspot & router plans


Explore plans to connect your devices at home and on the go.

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

What phones can I use with Verizon prepaid service?

If you want to buy a new prepaid phone, go to our Prepaid phones page to see all the prepaid phones available. Otherwise, visit a Verizon store or your local retailer.

Check our Bring Your Own Device page to see if you can use a phone you already have (including Apple iPhone).

Add a device to your existing prepaid account.

Can I call international locations with my prepaid service?

Yes, you can use your Prepaid phone to make calls to international locations at your per-minute rate plus the per-minute charges found on the Prepaid International Calling page.

If you frequently call other countries, we offer:

  • Global Choice for our $70 Unlimited Plus Prepaid Plan. Get unlimited calls to one country/month and discounted rates to 220+ countries
  • Select prepaid smartphone plans that include calls to Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands
  • Prepaid International Calling plans that you can add to your prepaid plan for a set monthly fee

International networks change frequently, so certain locations may not be available at all times. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Unlimited night/weekend minutes don't apply to international calls.

How much data do I need with my prepaid plan?

How much data you need depends on what you do with your device. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):

Usage habits Recommended data amount per device
You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally Less than 5 GB/month
You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet 5 - 10 GB/month
You stream video and are always online 10+ GB/month

If you already have a Verizon Prepaid plan, see your usage details for actual numbers.

You can change your plan or add data using My Verizon.

Note: Data usage for mobile hotspot devices depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.

Is 5G available on prepaid service?

Yes, you get 5G access with our current prepaid plans*.

5G Ultra Wideband* is only included with these prepaid plans:

  • $70 Prepaid Unlimited Plus smartphone plan
  • 100 GB Prepaid Data Plan
  • 150 GB Prepaid Data Plan

Note: Talk & Text plan is limited to 2G data speeds only.

*5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage Area. Includes 4K UHD streaming on capable devices. Downloads over 5G Ultra Wideband.

How do I unlock my Verizon Prepaid phone?

Devices that you purchase from Verizon and certain devices purchased from one of our authorized retailers are locked for 60 days after activation. After 60 days of paid active service and ordinary usage, we will automatically remove the lock unless the device is deemed stolen or purchased fraudulently. Following the 60 day lock period following device purchase, we do not lock our phones at any time. For more information, visit our Prepaid Device Unlocking Policy page.