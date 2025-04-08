Pre-order starts Friday, 9.12 at 8 AM EDT.
Check back tomorrow for more product updates.
Heat-forged aluminum unibody design for the most powerful iPhone ever made.
Ceramic Shield protects the back of iPhone 17 Pro, making it 4x more resistant to cracks.2 And the new Ceramic Shield 2 on the front has 3x better scratch resistance.3
With all 48MP rear cameras and 8x optical-quality zoom—the widest zoom range ever in an iPhone. It’s the equivalent of 8 pro lenses in your pocket.
Flexible ways to frame your shot. Smarter group selfies, Dual Capture video for simultaneous front and rear recording, and more.
A19 Pro is the most powerful iPhone chip yet, delivering up to 40 percent better sustained performance.
The unibody design creates massive additional battery capacity, for up to 33 hours of video playback.4 Charge up to 50% in 20 minutes.5
1The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.27 inches (iPhone 17 , iPhone 17 Pro), 6.55 inches (iPhone Air), or 6.86 inches (iPhone 17 Pro Max) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.2Compared with the glass back of previous-generation iPhone.3Compared with previous-generation iPhone.4All battery claims depend on network configuration and many other factors; actual results will vary. Battery has limited recharge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and charge cycles vary by use and settings. See apple.com/batteries and apple.com/iphone/battery.html for more information.5Testing conducted by Apple in July 2025 using preproduction iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max units and software, USB-C Charge Cable with Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max (Model A3351), and Apple MagSafe Chargers (1-meter Model A3502 and 2-meter Model A3503) with Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter (Model A2164) or Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max (Model A3351). Fast-charge testing conducted with drained iPhone units. Times measured from the appearance of the Apple logo as the unit started up. Charge time varies with adapter, settings, usage, and environmental factors; actual results will vary.