Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet
Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more.

Connect your
tablet anytime,
anywhere

Save $40/mo when you add a tablet plan to your account.

Find the tablet plan
that's right for you

Stream, play and work on your tablet without Wi-Fi. Get started with a new device or bring your own tablet. If you need a new physical SIM card, we’ll ship one to you at no cost.

Shop tablets Bring your own
  • Hotspot and router plans

    Secure and reliable

    Connect with confidence to America's Most Reliable 5G Network.

  • Hotspot and router plans

    No Wi-Fi needed

    Use your tablet anywhere you have access to the Verizon network.

Includes 5G Ultra Wideband

More Unlimited

Enjoy fast, premium data to do it all,
plus plenty of hotspot data to share.

As low as

$20/mo

$60/mo without Bundle discount

Plan features

Hotspot and router plans

5G Ultra Wideband

Hotspot and router plans

30 GB Mobile Hotspot

Hotspot and router plans

Premium HD-quality streaming
up to 1080p

Plan details

Unlimited

Browse, stream and post with unlimited
data, plus enough hotspot data to share.

As low as

$10/mo

$50/mo without Bundle discount

Plan features

Hotspot and router plans

5G / 4G LTE

Hotspot and router plans 5 GB Mobile Hotspot

Hotspot and router plans HD-quality streaming up to 720p

Plan details

Additional taxes and fees may apply.

Connect in 3 easy steps

Whether you're buying a new tablet or bringing one you already love, we'll help you get connected with ease.

Shop tablets Bring your own

  • Pick a tablet plan.

    Choose the speed and features that best fit your lifestyle.

  • Set up payments.

    Add a credit, debit or refill card to make monthly payments.

  • Activate your tablet.

    Power it on and follow the step-by-step instructions.

Our best tablets

to stay connected

Browse our selection of tablets and
other handheld devices.

Slide 1 of 6 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G Prepaid

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G Prepaid

Slide 2 of 6 TCL TAB 10 NXPAPER 5G Prepaid

TCL TAB 10 NXPAPER 5G Prepaid

Slide 3 of 6 Samsung Galaxy Tab s7 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab s7 FE 5G

Slide 4 of 6 Ipad Pro 11 inch (2021)

Ipad Pro 11 inch (2021)

Slide 5 of 6 TCL Tab 8

TCL Tab 8

Slide 6 of 6 Shop all tablets

Shop all tablets

Browse all Verizon Prepaid plans

Phone plans


Choose from plans that fit your life for all your talk, text and data needs.

Phone plans

Smartwatch plans


Stay connected without the need for Wi-Fi or even your phone.

Hotspot and router plans

Hotspot & router plans


Explore plans to connect your devices at home and on the go.

Hotspot and router plans

Have questions?
We’ve got answers.

Get answers

What devices are compatible with a Prepaid tablet plan?

Prepaid tablet plans are available with no contract for compatible 4G and 5G tablet devices. Visit our Prepaid tablets page to shop for a new device.

Note: Prepaid tablet plans do not support routers, mobile hotspot devices, laptops or other non-tablet devices. For more information on plans for those devices, please visit our Prepaid hotspot & router plans page.

Can I add a Prepaid tablet plan to a tablet I already own?

Yes, as long as it's compatible with the Verizon network. You can check compatibility of your device on our Bring your own device page.

If your current device isn't compatible, you can purchase a no contract tablet online.

How do I activate a tablet?

Go to our Bring your own device page to activate your compatible prepaid device.

How much data do I need with my Prepaid tablet plan?

How much data you need depends on what you do with your connected devices. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):

Data usage examples

Usage habits Recommended data amount per device
You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally Less than 5 GB/month
You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet 5 - 10 GB/month
You stream video and are always online 10+ GB/month

If you already have a Verizon Prepaid plan, review your usage details for actual numbers.

You can change your plan using My Verizon.

Good to know: Mobile Hotspot data usage depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.

What happens when I run out of high-speed data on my Prepaid tablet plan?

Prepaid tablet plans offer unlimited data. However, after you've reached your monthly allowance of Mobile Hotspot data on your plan, your Mobile Hotspot services are suspended until your next plan renewal.

  • You can't buy more high-speed data on a Prepaid tablet plan.
  • You can change your plan to one that includes more data.