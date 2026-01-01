What types of products are covered by Verizon Protect Home and what does that coverage include?

Verizon Protect Home covers a variety of the most common electronic products in your home. This includes, but is not limited to:

Expert technical support for your covered products and virtually anything they connect to while you're enrolled in Verizon Protect Home. It also includes up to 2 in-home visits per year from Connected Home Experts.

Extended warranty protection for: Flat screen TVs (LCD, Plasma, LED) Desktops / laptops* Printers Home theater systems DVD / Blu-rayTM players Audio/video streaming devices* Routers* Smart home / Wi-Fi products (e.g., smart thermostat, AlexaTM, etc.) Wearables (e.g., smartwatches**) Gaming consoles (e.g., Xbox®) Premium audio headsets Tablets**

Coverage for damage as a result of accidental handling for: Laptops Wearables (e.g., smartwatches**) Tablets**



For more details, please refer to the Verizon Protect Home Terms & Conditions.

*Excludes any Verizon branded or provided devices.

**To be covered by Verizon Protect Home, eligible products must be equipped with a Windows® operating system version Windows 7 or newer, AndroidTM version 1.6 or newer, or for Apple® computers, an Apple operating system version OS X (10) or newer. Verizon Protect Home doesn't cover products connected to a Verizon wireless account or covered by any one of the Verizon wireless device protection options. For information about coverage for these wireless devices, please go to our Verizon Protect FAQs.