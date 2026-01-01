Alexa now works with
Verizon Number Share.
Enjoy hands-free calling from home when you connect your
Verizon number to Alexa. Get your first month, on us.
It all starts with,
“Alexa.”
Skip searching for the remote or scrambling to jot something down.
Just talk, Alexa can handle the rest.
Take control of
your day.
Stay on top of your everyday to-do list, stream your favorites and
manage your home with just the sound of your voice.
Let everyone
have a say.
With Alexa Voice Profiles, everyone can send and receive their
own messages, get tailored news briefings and more.
Have questions?
We've got answers.
Verizon Protect Home covers a variety of the most common electronic products in your home. This includes, but is not limited to:
- Expert technical support for your covered products and virtually anything they connect to while you're enrolled in Verizon Protect Home. It also includes up to 2 in-home visits per year from Connected Home Experts.
- Extended warranty protection for:
- Flat screen TVs (LCD, Plasma, LED)
- Desktops / laptops*
- Printers
- Home theater systems
- DVD / Blu-rayTM players
- Audio/video streaming devices*
- Routers*
- Smart home / Wi-Fi products (e.g., smart thermostat, AlexaTM, etc.)
- Wearables (e.g., smartwatches**)
- Gaming consoles (e.g., Xbox®)
- Premium audio headsets
- Tablets**
- Coverage for damage as a result of accidental handling for:
- Laptops
- Wearables (e.g., smartwatches**)
- Tablets**
For more details, please refer to the Verizon Protect Home Terms & Conditions.
*Excludes any Verizon branded or provided devices.
**To be covered by Verizon Protect Home, eligible products must be equipped with a Windows® operating system version Windows 7 or newer, AndroidTM version 1.6 or newer, or for Apple® computers, an Apple operating system version OS X (10) or newer. Verizon Protect Home doesn't cover products connected to a Verizon wireless account or covered by any one of the Verizon wireless device protection options. For information about coverage for these wireless devices, please go to our Verizon Protect FAQs.
Visit the Amazon Digital Services & Device Support page for assistance with Amazon products and services.
To link your 5G Home Internet account you'll need to download the Alexa app to your phone. You can download the Alexa App from Google Play or the Apple App Store.Once the app is installed,visit our Link 5G Home Internet to Amazon Alexa page to learn how.