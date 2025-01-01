5G Home Internet
Get a price guarantee
starting at 3 years
With Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.
3-year price lock guarantee
New and existing
myHome
customers can
lock their price for
at least 3 years
All-in
pricing
No hidden fees,
equipment
charges, or data
caps
Most ways
to save
Save 40% on top streaming with Verizon Perks
Save $15/mo + Perk on us when you bundle mobile & home
The internet you want offers you more
Get at least $660 in offers when you switch to select Verizon Home Internet plans. Check which internet service is available in your area.
Get up to $250 in Amazon Gift Cards. Online only
With select 5G Home Internet plans.
Get a JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential, on us
With a 5G Home Ultimate plan.
Get YouTube Premium for 6 months, on us. Then $10/mo
With any 5G Home plan.
Pick the plan
you love
1
Choose the internet plan that fits your needs
Streaming, gaming or working, we've got you covered. Now with at least a 3-year price lock guaranteed.
5G Home Ultimate
- 5-year price lock guarantee
Wi-Fi***
- 1 Wi-Fi Extender for more reliable coverage
- Free router upgrade after 3 years ($50 value)
5G Home Plus
- 4-year price lock guarantee
5G Home
- 3-year price lock guarantee
-
taxes and fees
-
Back Guarantee
-
** For new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.
*** Whole-Home Wi-Fi and router upgrade program available in select areas. $99 professional setup charge may apply. Waived for select plans and locations.
2
Add the perks you want
Save on entertainment you love like Netflix and Max, and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
Explore our
most popular plans
Sit back and save with popular plans that bundle 5G Home Internet and great perks
More reasons to switch
Fast, reliable home internet
So you can binge, game and work at the speed you need
All in home internet price
No unexpected price hikes, hidden fees, or equipment charges.
Whole Home Wi-Fi
Get a Wi-Fi Extender included with select plans. So you can have fast, reliable coverage in every room
Get up to $500 credit to help you switch
We'll cover early termination fees when you leave your current provider
Savings & discounts only with Verizon
Bundle your mobile & home internet. Save $15/mo. And choose entertainment on us.
Save $10/mo on YouTube TV for the first year
Find out if you qualify for discounted home internet
Shopping Internet for your business?
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is Verizon 5G Home?
Verizon 5G Home is fast, reliable home internet so you can game, stream and connect the way you want.*
*Certain limitations on playback resolution may apply depending on the tier of 5G Home service.
Where is Verizon 5G Home available?
5G Ultra Wideband is now in more and more places around the country, so more people than ever can experience Verizon's exceptional broadband internet at home.
To learn what home internet is available at your address, check availability.
How much does Verizon 5G Home cost?
Your monthly cost depends on which 5G Home plan you pick and if you are combining it with a qualifying Verizon Mobile plan. There are no annual contracts and no extra charges for the router rental, taxes, or hidden fees. Unlike some other providers, Verizon 5G Home has multi-year price guarantees, so you don't have to worry about unexpected price hikes. See the plan details for more pricing information and our current price-guarantee.
What download speeds can I expect from Verizon 5G Home?
Choose the plan and speed that's right for you. Verizon 5G Home is reliable and fast so you can binge, game and work at the speed of 5G.
To see what speed your address may qualify for, check availability.
Is a Verizon Mobile plan required to get 5G Home?
No. You can choose to order 5G Home by itself, with no Verizon mobile plan. If you do combine 5G Home with any Verizon mobile phone plan (excluding business plans and data-only plans), you may qualify for our Mobile + Home Discount. When you have both 5G Home Internet and Verizon mobile phone plan, you'll receive one combined bill.
Can Verizon help cover my early termination fee when I switch?
Yes! If you are stuck in a contract for internet, switch to 5G Home and get up to $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. See details.
What is the 5G Home price guarantee?
There are no annual contracts, taxes or hidden fees, and no extra equipment charges for the router rental. Unlike some other providers, new Verizon Home Internet plan customers will get a multi-year price guarantee. See the plan details above for more on pricing and current guarantee information.
What affordable Verizon Home Internet options are available?
Verizon participated in ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home Internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year with our Verizon Forward program. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price. Learn more here.
What are Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Verizon Whole Home Wi-Fi Plus?
Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with your 5G Home Ultimate* or LTE Home Plus wireless home internet plan. When you have Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you can choose to upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges).
Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi** and Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus** include 3 features that help improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home:
- Wi-Fi Health Check in the My Verizon app to optimize your Wi-Fi network.
- Wi-Fi extender(s):***
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi gives you 1 optional Wi-Fi extender for better signal strength in hard-to-reach places.
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus gives you a total of 3 Wi-Fi extenders per line. 2 are sent with your order. Add a 3rd if needed after setup.
- Free router upgrade after 3 years. Included with the 5G Home Ultimate plan only.
*Also applies to the 5G Home Plus plan if you subscribed between 11/9/23 and 6/18/25.
**Available in select areas.
***Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s). Learn more by visiting our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.
Does Verizon offer backup Wi-Fi?
Yes. Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup plan is now available. It offers cable or fiber internet customers a reliable solution to stay connected if their primary internet provider has a service disruption or outage.