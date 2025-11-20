ESPN Unlimited: What is it, and how do I add it to Fios TV?
Looking to make the most of your sports viewing? Expand your ESPN package to make sure you get the coverage you need with ESPN Unlimited. Learn more about ESPN’s newest offering and how to add it to your Fios TV package at no additional cost.
What is ESPN Unlimited? What does it include?
ESPN Unlimited is a streaming service available to Fios TV customers who subscribe to a package with ESPN. Customers with ESPN in Mix & Match or Legacy/Classic TV Packages are also eligible.
Through ESPN Unlimited, customers have access to:
- Live sports from linear networks
- Studio shows (including Sports Center and First Take)
- ESPN+
- Over 47,000 live events, including (but not limited to):
- College football
- NBA
- WNBA
- NHL
- Golf
- Tennis
Is ESPN Unlimited the same as ESPN+?
No. With ESPN Unlimited, you can enjoy everything you are currently watching with ESPN+ including live sports and original ESPN content, with the added benefit of live broadcasts from linear ESPN channels including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, and ESPN3.
Does ESPN Unlimited have ads?
Yes, ESPN Unlimited does have ads during live and linear programming.
How do I add ESPN Unlimited to my Verizon Fios account?
In order to add ESPN Unlimited to your Fios account on us, you first need to have ESPN Network as part of your Fios TV package. Once you activate your Fios TV package, use the following steps to add ESPN Unlimited to your Verizon account.
Steps to Add ESPN Unlimited:
- Navigate to My Verizon.
- Enter Verizon User ID and Password.
- On the top menu, select “Plans.”
- Scroll down to the “Streaming Services” section and open it.
- On the ESPN Unlimited product tile, click “Add.” The product will be added to your cart.
- Navigate to your cart and click “Checkout.”
- Review order and accept Terms of Service, then click “Place Order.”
- You will receive a confirmation email with activation instructions.
Steps to Activate:
- Open the Activate ESPN Unlimited email that you should have received.
- Click the dedicated activation link.
- You will be directed to the ESPN activation landing page on ESPN.com; click Agree & Activate
- Login with your existing Disney credentials (email address and password).
- If you don’t have existing Disney login credentials, you can create an account by entering an email address and password.
- Visit the ESPN app to start streaming.
OR:
- Navigate to My Verizon.
- Enter Verizon User ID and Password.
- Navigate to the Unified Dashboard.
- Click on the tile to Activate ESPN Unlimited.
- You will be directed to the ESPN activation landing page on ESPN.com; click Agree & Activate.
- You can login with your existing Disney credentials (email address and password).
- If you don’t have existing Disney login credentials, you can create an account by entering an email address and password.
- Visit the ESPN app to start streaming.
Take your live sports experience to the next level.
Enjoy the thrill of live sports by adding ESPN Unlimited to your Fios TV account today. If you don’t already have Fios TV, check availability to see if it’s an option in your area.
The speed you need, from 5G home internet to fiber-optic internet services.
Check your current internet speed
Test your download and upload speeds with this internet speed checker.Speed test
Internet service in your area
Find the fastest Verizon internet service available at your address.Check internet availability
Discounts by Verizon
See if you qualify for discounts on home internet.Learn more
Things are different with Fios.
100% fiber optic, 100% phenomenal.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.