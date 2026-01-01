Verizon Home Internet Lite

The included state-of-the-art router features dual band support to provide fast speeds, coverage, and low latency so you get optimal performance from your device.

Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s).

Enjoy an enhanced Wi-Fi experience with 1 Verizon Wi-Fi Extender included with your plan, providing reliable coverage where you need it most.

Available in select areas. During professional setup, the technician will test to determine if a Wi-Fi Extender is recommended and set one up if needed. If you’re setting up service yourself, you may request a Wi-Fi Extender after setup. Or, 30 days after your service is setup, our Wi-Fi Health Check tool will automatically monitor the strength of the Wi-Fi connection between the router and connected devices, and indicate if an extender is recommended. If our analysis discovers signal issues, we will notify you via email to confirm shipment of a Verizon Wi-Fi Extender.

Router Upgrade Eligibility:You may be eligible for a no-cost router upgrade once every three years, subject to the following conditions:1) Your account must be in good standing.2) You must have maintained a qualifying service plan for the preceding twelve months.3) You must have used the existing router model for at least three years.

Your upgrade eligibility will be displayed after logging into the My Verizon app. Upgraded equipment is subject to availability at the time of your eligibility. Verizon, at its discretion, may provide new or refurbished equipment as part of the upgrade. Verizon reserves the right to alter, limit, modify, or terminate this Router Upgrade Program, including its terms, rules, regulations, benefits, eligibility criteria, or any feature thereof, at any time, with or without prior notice. Such changes are at Verizon's sole discretion.