Verizon Home Internet Lite
Reliable home internet
Great for email, browsing and more. As low as $35/mo. With Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.
For new and existing myHome customers on all internet plans.
No hidden fees or equipment charges.
Save over 45% on the best entertainment with Verizon. Save $15/mo + Perk on us when you bundle mobile + home.
The internet you want offers you more
Check which internet service is available in your area. Switch to Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra and get our latest offer.
Get $500 off select Samsung products, on us.
When you buy an eligible item $799 or more at Best Buy®. With a Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra plan.
Pick the plan
you love
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Choose the internet plan that fits your needs
Emailing, browsing and for everyday tasks, we've got you covered. Up to 25 Mbps download speeds in areas with limited connectivity options. Now with at least a 3-year price lock guaranteed.
Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra
- 4-year price lock guarantee
- Typical speeds of 10 - 25 Mbps for first 200 GB of data, then up to 10 Mbps for remainder of bill cycle
- 1 Wi-Fi Extender for more reliable coverage
- Free router upgrade after 3 years ($50 value)
Take your pick from options like Netflix & Max (With Ads), Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads), and more.
Verizon Home Internet Lite
- 3-year price lock guarantee
- Typical speeds of 10 - 25 Mbps for first 150 GB of data, then up to 10 Mbps for remainder of bill cycle
** For new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.
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Pick and choose your perks
Save on entertainment you love like Netflix and Max, and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
More reasons to switch
Get up to $500 credit to help you switch
We'll cover early termination fees when you leave your current provider.
More ways to save
Save on YouTube TV - Get $20/mo off for 6 months
Get the best in streaming for just $20/mo here
Save $15/mo and choose entertainment on us
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is Verizon Home Internet Lite?
Verizon Home Internet Lite is a home internet solution designed to keep you connected in areas with limited broadband choices. This service uses our reliable cellular network to provide connectivity for your Wi-Fi devices at home. It is an ideal, budget-conscious choice for light internet users who primarily need to check emails, browse the web, or handle basic online tasks.
What are the Verizon Home Internet Lite plans?
Verizon offers two distinct Verizon home internet plans within the Lite category, specifically designed for households with simpler connectivity needs in areas where fiber or 5G Home Internet may not yet be available. Both plans provide an affordable alternative to traditional rural options like satellite or DSL.
Verizon Home Internet Lite
The standard Lite plan is our most budget-friendly option, perfect for low-data users who need a stable connection for essential tasks.
- Reliable Connectivity: Optimized for basic usage like email, web browsing, and social media.
- Unlimited data with up to 25 Mbps download speeds for the first 150 GB of data (typical speeds of 10-25 Mbps) and upload speeds up to 6 Mbps (typical upload speeds of 2-6 Mbps). After 150 GB of data, you get lowered speeds for the remainder of the billing month. Lowered speeds are up to 10 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload (typical download speeds of 3-10 Mbps and upload speeds of 1-3 Mbps).1
- Price Stability: Includes a 3-year price lock guarantee, ensuring your base monthly rate stays the same.2
- Easy Setup: Comes with a Verizon Wi-Fi router included for simple, out-of-the-box self setup.
- Risk-Free Trial: Backed by our 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee to ensure it meets your household's needs.
1 Unlimited data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/.
2 For new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.
Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra
The Lite Extra plan builds on the foundation of the standard Lite service, offering additional flexibility and long-term value for the modern home.
- Enhanced Features: Includes all the core benefits of the Lite plan, such as the included router and easy self setup.
- Extended Protection: Includes a 4-year price lock guarantee to protect your budget even longer.2
- Unlimited data with up to 25 Mbps download speeds for the first 200 GB of data (typical speeds of 10-25 Mbps) and upload speeds up to 6 Mbps (typical upload speeds of 2-6 Mbps). After 200 GB of data, you get lowered speeds for the remainder of the billing month. Lowered speeds are up to 10 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload (typical download speeds of 3-10 Mbps and upload speeds of 1-3 Mbps).1
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi with one Wi-Fi Extender is included for more reliable coverage.3
- Free router upgrade after 3 years.4
- Get a perk, on us for mobile customers. As a Mobile + Home customer, get up to $10/mo towards an eligible perk, like Netflix & Max (With Ads) or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads), when you select and maintain Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra.5
To learn more about Whole-Home Wi-Fi, see the Whole-Home Wi-Fi FAQs.
1 Unlimited data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/.
2 For new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.
3 You may request a Wi-Fi Extender after setup. 30 days after your service is set up, our Wi-Fi Health Check tool will automatically monitor the strength of the Wi-Fi connection between the router and connected devices, and indicate if an extender is recommended. If our analysis discovers signal issues, we will notify you via email to confirm shipment of a Verizon Wi-Fi Extender.
4 Router Upgrade Eligibility: You may be eligible for a no-cost router upgrade once every three years, subject to the following conditions:(1) Your account must be in good standing. (2) You must have maintained a qualifying service plan for the preceding twelve months. (3) You must have used the existing router model for at least three years. Your upgrade eligibility will be displayed after logging into the My Verizon app. Upgraded equipment is subject to availability at the time of your eligibility. Verizon, at its discretion, may provide new or refurbished equipment as part of the upgrade. Verizon reserves the right to alter, limit, modify, or terminate this Router Upgrade Program, including its terms, rules, regulations, benefits, eligibility criteria, or any feature thereof, at any time, with or without prior notice. Such changes are at Verizon's sole discretion.
5 Perk On Us Credit: Availability of each perk is subject to specific terms, and age requirements. Requires one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible home internet plan. Up to $10/month credit will be applied to your Verizon mobile or internet bill as long as one paid perk remains active on either account. Perk credit canceled if paid perk removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet moved to ineligible plan. Perk promotional offers are not eligible for the perk discount. Credit applied in 1-2 billing cycles.
How fast is Verizon Home Internet Lite?
Verizon Home Internet Lite is built for dependable, basic internet usage. You can expect typical download speeds between 10-25 Mbps (with a maximum of 25 Mbps). To ensure all users remain connected, Verizon Home Internet Lite customers will have their speeds reduced to a maximum of 10 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload (typical download speeds of 3-10 Mbps and upload speeds of 1-3 Mbps) for the remainder of their billing cycle after exceeding 150 GB of data usage in a month. Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra customers can expect the same speeds with an increased data allowance of up to 200 GB before a similar speed reduction applies.
If your household requires higher speeds for data-heavy activities, we recommend exploring our Fios fiber-optic internet or 5G Home Internet options. You can check availability at your address to see the fastest services available to you. To better understand your needs, you can also read our guide on internet speed classifications.
Is Verizon Home Internet Lite a good option for rural internet?
Yes, it is a great choice for rural internet. Many rural internet options are often limited to expensive satellite or aging DSL services. Verizon Home Internet Lite was designed to provide internet for rural areas and other communities that fall outside our Fios or 5G Home footprints.
For a stable and affordable alternative, see if this service is available in your area.
What type of internet use is best for Verizon Home Internet Lite? Is it good for gaming or streaming?
Verizon Home Internet Lite is best suited for "Lite" data activities such as web searching, social media, and managing emails. Because it is designed for basic connectivity, it is not ideal for competitive online gaming or heavy 4K streaming.
If gaming is a priority for your home, you may want to check for Fios or 5G Home Internet availability in your area to secure a lower-latency connection. Learn more about the requirements for a smooth gaming experience. at your address to see the fastest service available to you.
Can I add perks with Verizon Home Internet Lite?
Absolutely. Even with our Lite plans, you can customize your experience by adding optional perks like streaming bundles or cloud storage for just $10/month each. Additionally, Get a perk on us, is available for eligible Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra with Mobile plan. Plus you can save even more by taking advantage of our Mobile + Home Discount when you pair your home internet with an eligible Verizon mobile plan.
Can I have both Verizon Home Internet Lite and Wi-Fi Backup?
No. You can only have either Verizon Home Internet Lite or Wi-Fi Backup, but not both. However, if you have Wi-Fi Backup you may be able to change your plan to Verizon Home Internet Lite.
3rd party entertainment offers require an internet plan with myHome. One offer per eligible Verizon Home Internet (“VHI”) plan. Add’l terms apply. Please note, managing your current 3rd party subscriptions, for example, Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+, or Netflix & Max, may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+: $10 Bundle incl. Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). EXISTING DISNEY+, HULU OR ESPN+ subscribers: Offer will not automatically replace existing subscription(s). Terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities. Netflix & Max: $10 Bundle incl. Netflix Standards with Ads & Max (with Ads) plans. Terms apply. Max and related elements are property of Home Box Office, Inc.