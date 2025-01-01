If your new address is eligible for Verizon LTE Home, we automatically reactivate your internet on your set move in date. If your new address is eligible for Verizon 5G Home, your internet service will resume after you power on the equipment on your estimated delivery date, the date of your in-store pickup, the date of Professional Setup or the date you contact us to reactivate the service for you, whichever date is earliest.

Billing automatically restarts on the scheduled setup date. If you changing the type of internet you are using, ie. moving from LTE Home to 5G Home or vice versa, you will be provided with new equipment and will need to return your old equipment to Verizon; internet service is then activated when you connect your new equipment. Click here for equipment setup instructions.