How do I transfer my Verizon Home Internet Service to a new address?
Move with us in a few simple steps. Tell us where you are moving to, take your existing equipment when you move, and start internet service at the new address. Check internet service availability to begin your move.
How can I start a move order request?
Start your move order by initiating a service address change after logging into your existing My Verizon account. You can also give us a call at 1-800-922-0204 to process your request.
Where can I move my Verizon Home Internet Service to?
You can move your Home Internet service with us anywhere Verizon has Home Internet coverage and availability. A compatible device is required to complete your move. To check service availability click here.
When can I move my Verizon Home Internet Service?
You can schedule your move up to 30 days in advance, the same day you move, or if you’ve already moved to a new address.
Am I charged for moving? Do I need to pay an installation fee?
No. During your move, we will pause your internet and billing at 11:59 PST on the day you move out of your old address and resume your internet and billing as early as 12:01 AM PST on the day you set up service at your new address.
How do I set up or activate Verizon Home Internet in my new home?
If your new address is eligible for Verizon LTE Home, we automatically reactivate your internet on your set move in date. If your new address is eligible for Verizon 5G Home, your internet service will resume after you power on the equipment on your estimated delivery date, the date of your in-store pickup, the date of Professional Setup or the date you contact us to reactivate the service for you, whichever date is earliest.
Billing automatically restarts on the scheduled setup date. If you changing the type of internet you are using, ie. moving from LTE Home to 5G Home or vice versa, you will be provided with new equipment and will need to return your old equipment to Verizon; internet service is then activated when you connect your new equipment. Click here for equipment setup instructions.
Can I change my move order?
Yes. You can modify your move order up to your scheduled setup date. If your move out or scheduled setup date has passed, you can give us a call at 1-800-922-0204 to start a new request.
How long do I have to set up internet service at my new address?
Your move order is only active for 30 days from your scheduled setup date, so if that lapses, your registration may be canceled and you may need to place a new move order. Billing will start on the scheduled move in date, date of in-store pickup, date of pro-setup completion, date you setup up and physically connect the device to the internet or the estimated delivery date, whichever is earliest.
Does my billing address automatically change when I move?
No. Your move request automatically changed your Verizon Home service address. Your billing address needs to be updated separately. You can manage your billing and service address here.
Do I pay for new equipment?
No, you do not need to pay for new equipment. Verizon will provide you with new equipment that is compatible with your new address. You may need to return your old Verizon equipment back to us within 30 days.