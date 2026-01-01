Lightning-fast, 100% fiber internet meetsAmerica’s best 5G mobile network.1
Already have both? Link your plans and save
You’ll still have the same lightning-fast fiber internet you’ve always loved, with no hidden fees, overagecharges or data caps, and there will be no changes to your service. Plus as part of the Verizon family, you’re now eligible for exclusive savings and benefits like our Mobile + Home discount.
Our best mobile offer
Two phones on us with two new lines for $25/line/mo on Unlimited Welcome w/ Auto Pay. Plus taxes and fees.
Save $15/mo when you bundle a qualifying Frontier Fiberinternet plan and a Verizon mobile phone plan.
Frontier Fiber is now part of the Verizon family. See if your address is eligible forFrontier or one of our other fast, reliable home internet services.
Save $15/mo on your home internet
When you bundle a qualifyingFrontier Fiber internet plan and a Verizon mobile phone plan.
Experience fast, reliable internet withlightning-fast Frontier Fiber or one of our other Verizon Home Internet services, plus get all the benefits of a Verizon mobile plan with our Best Value Guarantee.
Save $15/mo onhome internet
When you bundle a qualifyingFrontier Fiber internet plan and a Verizon mobile phone plan.
Switch to Verizon
Bring in your bill from AT&T, T-Mobile, verizon.com/switch-to-verizonXfinity, or Spectrum. And we’ll give you a better deal. Visit a store with your bill and we’ll show you how. Or call 800-366-0227 or visit
Power your business with our bestinternet and mobile
Experience fast, reliable internet with Frontier Business Fiber or one of our other Verizon Businessinternet services. Plus, get all the benefits of a Verizon Business mobile plan.
6 months of Frontier BusinessFiber Internet, on us
For a limited time, enjoy six months of business internet on us. When paired with a qualifying Verizon mobile plan; standard rates thereafter. Frontier Auto Pay with bank account req’d. Additional terms apply.
Our best mobile offer
Switch to Verizon with My Biz Plan for $20/line/mo for 4 lines. Plus, get 4 select 5G phones on us. With Auto Pay and Frontier discounts. Taxes, fees, Economic Adjustment Charge and add-on prices apply; enrollment req'd.
Save even more when you bundle
Sign up for a Frontier Business Fiber Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon businessmobile plan and you can save $20 on your internet bill every month.
1. Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 2H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. All rights reserved.