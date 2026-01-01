Keep the internet you love, with

new benefits you’ll love too

You’ll still have the same lightning-fast fiber internet you’ve always loved, with no hidden fees, overage

charges or data caps, and there will be no changes to your service. Plus as part of the Verizon family,

you’re now eligible for exclusive savings and benefits like our Mobile + Home discount.

Get 2 mobile lines for $50/mo.

And 2 new 5G phones, on us

Select phones from top brands.

No trade-in required Two phones on us with two new lines for $25/line/mo on

Unlimited Welcome

w/ Auto Pay. Plus taxes and fees. Shop 5G phones Shop mobile plans

Our best mobile offer Two phones on us with two new lines for $25/line/mo on Unlimited Welcome w/ Auto Pay. Plus taxes and fees. Save even more when

you bundle Save $15/mo when you bundle a qualifying Frontier Fiber

internet plan and a Verizon mobile phone plan.