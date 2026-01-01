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Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more.

Lightning-fast, 100% fiber internet meets America’s best 5G mobile network.1

Already have both? Link your plans and save

You’ll still have the same lightning-fast fiber internet you’ve always loved, with no hidden fees, overage charges or data caps, and there will be no changes to your service. Plus as part of the Verizon family, you’re now eligible for exclusive savings and benefits like our Mobile + Home discount.

Select phones from top brands. No trade-in required

Two phones on us with two new lines for $25/line/mo on Unlimited Welcome w/ Auto Pay. Plus taxes and fees.

Shop 5G phones Shop mobile plans

Our best mobile offer

Two phones on us with two new lines for $25/line/mo on Unlimited Welcome w/ Auto Pay. Plus taxes and fees.

Save $15/mo when you bundle a qualifying Frontier Fiber internet plan and a Verizon mobile phone plan.

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Frontier Fiber is now part of the Verizon family. See if your address is eligible for Frontier or one of our other fast, reliable home internet services.

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Save $15/mo on your home internet

When you bundle a qualifying Frontier Fiber internet plan and a Verizon mobile phone plan.

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Experience fast, reliable internet with lightning-fast Frontier Fiber or one of our other Verizon Home Internet services, plus get all the benefits of a Verizon mobile plan with our Best Value Guarantee.

Select phones from top brands. No trade-in required

Two phones on us with two new lines for $25/line/mo on Unlimited Welcome w/ Auto Pay. Plus taxes and fees.

Shop 5G phones Shop mobile plans

Save $15/mo on home internet

When you bundle a qualifying Frontier Fiber internet plan and a Verizon mobile phone plan.

Switch to Verizon

Bring in your bill from AT&T, T-Mobile, Xfinity, or Spectrum. And we’ll give you a better deal. Visit a store with your bill and we’ll show you how. Or call 800-366-0227 or visit verizon.com/switch-to-verizon

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Power your business with our best internet and mobile

Experience fast, reliable internet with Frontier Business Fiber or one of our other Verizon Business internet services. Plus, get all the benefits of a Verizon Business mobile plan.

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6 months of Frontier Business Fiber Internet, on us

For a limited time, enjoy six months of business internet on us. When paired with a qualifying Verizon mobile plan; standard rates thereafter. Frontier Auto Pay with bank account req’d. Additional terms apply.

Our best mobile offer

Switch to Verizon with My Biz Plan for $20/line/mo for 4 lines. Plus, get 4 select 5G phones on us. With Auto Pay and Frontier discounts. Taxes, fees, Economic Adjustment Charge and add-on prices apply; enrollment req'd.

Save even more when you bundle

Sign up for a Frontier Business Fiber Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon business mobile plan and you can save $20 on your internet bill every month.

1. Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 2H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. All rights reserved.