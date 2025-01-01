Fios is currently available in the metro areas below.
- Dover
- Wilmington
- Baltimore
- Bethesda
- Columbia
- Germantown
- Boston
- South Shore
- Taunton
- Jersey City
- Newark
- Paterson
- Toms River
- Trenton
- Bucks County
- Delaware County
- Harrisburg
- Montgomery County
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Scranton
- Wilkes-Barre
- Providence
- Pawtucket
- South Kingstown
- Norfolk
- Richmond
5G Home Internet is currently available in more locations including:
- Birmingham
- Beverly Hills
- Campbell
- Canoga Park
- Fresno
- Los Angeles
- Newport Beach
- Sacramento
- Salinas
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Santa Paula
- Soledad
- Walnut Creek
- Dover
- Miami
- Orlando
- Chicago
- Hazel Crest
- Riverside
- Brownsburg
- Indianapolis
- Ankeny
- Ames
- Cedar Rapids
- Davenport
- Des Moines
- Dubuque
- Sioux City
- Waterloo
- Minneapolis
- Somerset
- Rahway
- Warren
- Long Island
- Staten Island
- Asheville
- Charlotte
- Fayetteville
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Doylestown
- Anderson
- Greenville
- Spartanburg
- Ashburn
- Bellevue
- Seattle
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
Where is Fios and 5G Home Internet available?
Verizon Fios fiber optic internet is available to over 15 million homes and businesses across our network. Residents of New England and the Mid-Atlantic can use our availability checker to see if Fios is available in your zip code.
5G Home Internet, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, is now in more and more places around the country, so more people than ever can experience Verizon's exceptional broadband internet at home.
To learn what home internet is available at your address, check availability.
What internet speed can I get with Fios or 5G Home Internet?
We offer up to four Fios speed tiers, depending on where you live. Our 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans let you choose a Fios Internet plan that perfectly suits your household. You can enjoy download and upload speeds starting at 300 Mbps, and get download and upload average wired speeds of 1.5 Gbps - 2.3 Gbps1 with our Fios 2 Gig plan. Our upload speed with Fios 1 Gig is up to 23x faster than cable internet.2
Curious to see how your current internet speeds compare? Give our speed test a try!
Verizon 5G Home is reliable and fast3 so you can binge, game and work at the speed of 5G but speeds may vary depending on your location. To see what speed your address may qualify for, check availability.
I'm moving. How can I find out if Verizon Home Internet is available at my new address?
To see which Verizon home internet service is available where you live, check availability and see available offers for movers.
Fios is not available at my address. Can I still get 5G Home Internet coverage?
If Fios is not available at your address, check out our other internet options. Our 5G internet service is currently available in more than 900 cities nationwide and our 4G LTE home internet available in certain areas where there are no other Verizon home internet options (Fios, 5G Home). Check availability at the top of the page to see what we offer at your location.
Verizon also offers Wi-Fi Backup, for 7 days a month of internet access for your home should your primary internet service go out.
What is the difference between 5G Home Internet and Fios Home Internet?
Verizon Fios is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds to millions of homes in the mid-Atlantic and New England. It uses fiber optics to transmit data at the speed of light, providing a fast, reliable internet connection and powerful bandwidth for multiple devices. Verizon is one of the only internet service providers to offer nearly matching download and upload speeds on most plans, which is a major benefit when you're video chatting, gaming and working from home.
5G Home Internet is a fixed wireless access network powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon 5G Home provides fast, reliable home internet so you can game, stream and connect the way you want.4
Because Verizon Fios requires a hardline fiber-optic connection, Fios is currently only available in the mid-Atlantic and New England area, where 5G Home Internet is available in locations across America. Check availability to see what options are available in your area.
How much is Fios or 5G Home Internet?
See our latest deals for current pricing and plan perks. Or bundle an internet plan with a post-paid mobile phone plan for more savings.