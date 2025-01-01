Set up Auto Pay for monthly mobile bill discounts FAQs

Auto Pay lets the Account Owner and Account Managers set up a recurring, automatic monthly payment for your mobile bill.
- Your Auto Pay payment can be drawn from a bank account, debit card or credit card*.
- You can sign up for Auto Pay in My Verizon or by phone.
Combine Auto Pay with paper-free billing and you may be eligible for a monthly discount*:
- An up to $10 monthly per-line discount on eligible mobile phone plans.
- As $10 monthly per-line discount on eligible wireless 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plans.
*If you use the Verizon Visa Card, you can earn 1% in Verizon Dollar rewards on your Verizon purchases.
**You must enroll in Auto Pay and paper-free billing using your bank account or Verizon Visa Card to qualify for the discount. Exception: If you signed up for the Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount using a debit card before 2/14/24, you continue earning the discount, even if you change to a different eligible mobile plan or a different debit card.