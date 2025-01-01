Whole-Home Wi-Fi with 5G Home Ultimate or LTE Home Plus FAQs

Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with your 5G Home Ultimate* or LTE Home Plus wireless home internet plan. When you have Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you can choose to upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges).
Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi** and Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus** include 3 features that help improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home:
- Wi-Fi Health Check in the My Verizon app to optimize your Wi-Fi network.
- Wi-Fi extender(s):***
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi gives you 1 optional Wi-Fi extender for better signal strength in hard-to-reach places.
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus gives you a total of 3 Wi-Fi extenders per line. 2 are sent with your order. Add a 3rd if needed after setup.
- Free router upgrade after 3 years. Included with the 5G Home Ultimate plan only.
*Also applies to the 5G Home Plus plan if you subscribed between 11/9/23 and 6/18/25.
**Available in select areas.
***Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s). Learn more by visiting our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.