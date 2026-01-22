Frontier is a Verizon company: What now?
Frontier is now a Verizon company, bringing better value and more choices to millions more customers across the country. By integrating Frontier’s complementary pure-play fiber network with Verizon’s industry-leading Fios and mobility assets, the company now has an expanded reach of almost 30 million fiber passings across 31 states and Washington, D.C. With the greater availability of premium home internet and mobility services, customers have exclusive access to new services, savings and value they can't get anywhere else. But what does this mean for current Frontier and Verizon customers?
Read through the options below to see which best fits you and take advantage of some of the benefits of now being part of Verizon.
I am a Frontier customer. Where do I start?
If you are already a Frontier customer, you don’t need to do anything. For now, your account & account management will remain the same, including your existing deals. Verizon will be in touch in the coming months with any updates. You can also check out our frequently asked questions to learn more.
However, you may want to take advantage of some of the benefits of being a Verizon customer. Save when you combine your home internet and mobile service with Verizon. Check out our Mobile + Home enrollment hub to learn more or visit Verizon’s Frontier hub to see other options available to you.
I’m a Frontier customer who already has Verizon mobile.
If you are a Verizon mobile customer already, linking your Verizon mobile and Frontier accounts has added benefits. Connecting your accounts via our enrollment hub, will allow you to be eligible for the Verizon Mobile + Home internet discount. Get $15 per month off your home internet bill when you have both a Frontier Fiber internet plan and Verizon mobile phone plan1 and if you have Frontier Fiber 2 Gig or higher2, get a credit for up to $10 a month for one of our mobile perks.
Perks include:
- Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads)
- Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads)
- Apple One
- Apple Music Family
- YouTube Premium
- And more
Learn more on our Mobile + Home enrollment hub.
I don’t have Verizon mobile.
If you’re not already a Verizon mobile customer, consider switching to a Verizon Unlimited plan for your mobile phone. If you’re a Frontier customer, get 4 mobile lines at $20/line.3
With myPlan, you can customize your mobile plan to suit your needs including a wide range of perks. Take advantage of the opportunity to save on your home internet by bundling services with Verizon.
I’m a Verizon mobile customer. Should I switch my home internet to Frontier?
You can! Check availability to see if Frontier Fiber is available in your area, and take advantage of our Mobile + Home benefits. Eligible plans can receive $15 per month off your home internet bill1, and if you choose a Frontier Fiber 2 Gig plan or higher2, you’ll get up to a $10 per month credit for a mobile perk.
You can also enjoy 6 months of fiber internet, on us with Frontier Fiber internet plans up to 1 Gig w/ Auto Pay + Mobile + Home Discount (then up to $34.99/mo thereafter; depending on plan).4
What if I have a Verizon Value brand like Straight Talk?
Yes, Verizon Value customers are also eligible for discounts by bundling their Frontier Fiber services with their mobile phone. Save $15 per month on your home internet bill by connecting your accounts. Verizon Value brands include:
- Total Wireless
- Straight Talk Wireless
- Tracfone
- Walmart Family Mobile
- Simple Mobile
- Visible by Verizon
- Verizon Prepaid
Learn more about Verizon's value options and choose what works best for you and your family.
What if I have Verizon Home Internet? Do I have to change to Frontier Fiber?
Current 5G Home Internet (and LTE Home Internet) customers do not need to take any action to continue their Verizon internet services. However, Frontier Fiber may be available at your current address, which means you can get the reliability and speed of fiber while still getting the benefits of being a Verizon customer. If you’d like to switch to fiber internet services or review your internet options, check availability to see what’s open for your home.
Welcome Frontier customers.
Verizon is excited to welcome Frontier customers. Take advantage of the benefits of being a Verizon customer by seeing which home internet options are available in your area today.
1 Mobile + Home Discount: $15/mo discount on any Frontier fiber internet plan of $20/mo or more after all current promotions and discounts are applied (excludes taxes, fees, surcharges and optional charges), when combined with any postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes employee, business and data-only plans). Enrollment req'd. Discount applied in 1-2 billing cycles.
2 Perk On Us: Availability of each perk is subject to specific terms, and age requirements. Requires one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line. Up to $10/month credit will be applied to your Verizon mobile bill as long as one paid perk remains active on mobile account. Perk credit canceled if paid perk removed or mobile line or home internet plan canceled. Perk promotional offers are not eligible for the perk discount. Credit applied in 1-2 billing cycles.
3Unlimited Welcome: $30/line for 4 lines, less $20 monthly promo credits applied to account over 36 mos., less $20 monthly promo credits applied to account for existing Frontier Fiber customers activating 4 new smartphone lines as new Verizon mobile customers. Auto Pay (ACH or Verizon Visa Card) & Paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. Offer may not be combined with other offers. All promo credits end if eligibility req’s are no longer met.
4Frontier Fiber: Limited-time offer. 6 months on us: For postpaid Verizon mobile customers (excludes customers on business and data-only plans) adding an eligible new Frontier Fiber plan. Must enroll in Mobile + Home Discount w/in 60 days after activation/installation. Requires Auto Pay using bank account. Up to $34.99 monthly promo credit applied over 6 mos. starting w/in 2-3 billing cycles (customer bill cannot go below $0/mo.). Outside of promo period, standard rates apply. Offer cannot be combined with other internet service offers. $100 prorated early termination fee applies if canceled months 1-12. General: Printed bill available for up to $4.50/mo. Fee does not apply to select customers. A $50 equipment restocking fee per household applies when Internet is disconnected. A fee up to $300 per device also applies if equipment is not returned. Max speed capable range for Fiber 1 Gig (846-1000 Mbps download, 792-1000 Mbps upload). Max speeds are wired. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Performance details: http://frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Subject to credit approval and availability. Price and terms subject to change. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.
The speed you need, from 5G home internet to fiber-optic internet services.
Check your current internet speed
Test your download and upload speeds with this internet speed checker.Speed test
Internet service in your area
Find the fastest Verizon internet service available at your address.Check internet availability
Discounts by Verizon
See if you qualify for discounts on home internet.Learn more
Things are different with Fios.
100% fiber optic, 100% phenomenal.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.