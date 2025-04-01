Unlocking Policy

Effective Date: April 1, 2025

Unlocking a cellphone associated with Verizon Prepaid refers to disabling software that would otherwise prevent you from activating the cellphone on another carrier’s network. However, due to different carrier technologies, an unlocked Verizon Prepaid cellphone may not work, or may experience limited functionality, on another carrier’s network. Verizon Prepaid is not responsible for any limitations of service, or otherwise, resulting from the use of an unlocked cellphone on another provider's network. Verizon Prepaid is unable to unlock Non-Verizon Prepaid branded cellphones using Verizon Prepaid service (BYOD).

For customers with cellphones capable of remote unlocking (this includes most iPhone models and some Android cellphones).

Verizon Prepaid will remotely unlock the phone when it becomes eligible for unlocking, provided it meets the following conditions:

The cellphone must be in working condition and turned ON.

The cellphone has not been reported stolen or lost and there are no indicators of fraud.

The cellphone was activated with Verizon Prepaid service by purchasing and redeeming an airtime plan on that specific phone ("Activation").

For all cellphones activated prior to November 23, 2021 on any carrier network and all cellphones activated on the T-Mobile or AT&T networks on or after November 23, 2021, the cellphone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after twelve (12) months of active paid service.

For all cellphones activated on the Verizon network on or after November 23, 2021, the cellphone will be remotely unlocked automatically 60 days after paid activation and 60 days of paid active service.

For customers with cellphones NOT capable of remote unlocking (this includes most Android cellphones purchased prior to June of 2023).

Verizon Value will provide an unlocking code or codes to customers who request unlocking, provided the cellphones meet the following conditions:

The cellphone must be in working condition.

The cellphone has not been reported stolen or lost and there are no indicators of fraud.

The cellphone was activated with paid service.

For cellphones activated prior to November 23, 2021 on any carrier network and on or after November 23, 2021 on the T-Mobile or AT&T networks, the cellphone must have been active with paid service for no fewer than twelve (12) months.

For cellphones activated with new service on the Verizon network on or after November 23, 2021, the cellphone is eligible for unlocking after paid activation and 60 days of paid active service. Notification of the phone’s unlock eligibility will be sent via SMS along with a link to the website where the unlock process can be accessed.

For certain customers who are not on the Verizon network or who activated on the Verizon network on or before November 23, 2021, if you have not met the required minimum period of active paid service, Verizon Prepaid may unlock your cellphone but you will incur a charge of up to $300 depending on how long your service was active prior to the unlocking request.

Unlocking Policy for Deployed Military Personnel:

If you are a Verizon Prepaid customer in the military and receive relocation orders outside of the Verizon Prepaid coverage area, we will unlock your cellphone at your request, even during the applicable lock period following the activation of your cellphone.

Customers who would like to check if they are eligible or submit an unlocking request can do so online with the unlock status checker on this page or by calling 1-888-442-5102.