Let's face it—the rising cost of everyday essentials is making it more and more challenging to save money. Research shows it’s a common problem. In 2024, more than a third of Americans tapped their emergency savings just to cover routine monthly bills or daily expenses though rising costs can be a challenge, there are ways to boost savings through higher interest rates. Saving money should be easier and with the right online high-yield savings account, it can be possible. A high-yield savings account can help you grow your money faster than an ordinary savings account. And if you choose Verizon + Openbank Savings offered by Openbank, a division of Santander Bank, N.A., you can also get up to $180 in bill credits a year toward your Verizon mobile bill.1 Here, learn more about high-yield savings accounts, why now might be a good time to open an account and how doing so could put more in your pocket.

What is an online high-yield savings account? Like a traditional savings account, an online high-yield savings account is a deposit account that can grow your cash—often in an FDIC-insured account. Institutions offering such accounts typically have a digital-first model, minimizing their operating expenses (such as those arising from having physical branches), and pass the savings along to customers in the form of lower fees and higher interest rates. The annual percentage yield (“APY”) on such accounts typically exceeds those of traditional savings accounts.

Why consider an online high-yield savings account Consumers comfortable with a lower-touch, digital-first banking experience can see benefits of a high-yield savings account from better interest rates and lower fees. And such accounts can be a bit more attractive than traditional savings accounts in the face of inflation. In early 2025, the rate of inflation in the U.S. was 2.4%, and because inflation diminishes purchasing power over time, a high-yield savings account can be an attractive alternative to lower-yielding bank deposits over the long term.

What to look for in an online high-yield savings account Whether you're trying to get your savings back on track, build a savings fund from scratch or get a higher rate of return from FDIC-insured deposits, an online high-yield savings account can give you the boost you need to earn more—and faster than a traditional savings account. A high-yield savings account can help meet short-term goals (like saving for a trip or the down payment on a home) and longer-term savings goals as part of an overall financial plan.

Considerations when opting for a high-yield savings account. When considering a high-yield account, here are four questions to ask: What' the APY? This is, of course, a primary consideration since it determines how fast your money will grow. High-yield savings accounts typically offer an attractive APY that is typically higher than the national average. Is the account FDIC insured? It is important to understand whether the high-yield savings account you are considering is backed by a reputable bank that's insured by the FDIC, which provides deposit insurance of up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category. As a division of Santander, Openbank is FDIC insured.1 Is it easy to access my money? Look for a high-yield savings account that allows you to easily manage your account and transfer funds to and from other financial accounts. What other benefits are offered? With Verizon + Openbank Savings, you can earn up to $180 over 12 months ($15 a month) in bill credits toward your Verizon mobile bill—which can be combined with a Verizon Auto Pay discount—when you maintain a qualifying savings balance.2