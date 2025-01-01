Pre-order begins 9.12 8 AM EDT.
The thinnest iPhone ever, with the power of a pro chip inside. At 5.6 mm, iPhone Air is so impossibly thin and light that it nearly disappears in your hand.
Ultralight titanium frame. Ceramic Shield protects the back of iPhone Air, making it 4x more resistant to cracks.2 And the new Ceramic Shield 2 on the front has 3x better scratch resistance.3
48MP Fusion camera system with 2x optical-quality zoom. Effortlessly frame the perfect shot from right where you are.
Flexible ways to frame your shot. Smarter group selfies, Dual Capture video for simultaneous front and rear recording, and more.
A19 Pro chip is the most efficient iPhone chip yet. Gives you pro performance in a breakthrough thin and light design.
All-day battery life with up to 27 hours of video playback.4
1The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.27 inches (iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro), 6.55 inches (iPhone Air), or 6.86 inches (iPhone 17 Pro Max) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.
2Compared with the glass back of previous-generation iPhone.
3Compared with previous-generation iPhone.
4All battery claims depend on network configuration and many other factors; actual results will vary. Battery has limited recharge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and charge cycles vary by use and settings. See apple.com/batteries and apple.com/iphone/battery.html for more information.