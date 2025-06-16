Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.

Before you download:

  • Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged or connected to a charger before starting the software update.

System Update 2

The details:

Release date: 06/16/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: May 2025
Software Version: R866USQS1AYE9

What's changing:

The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.

System Update 1

The details:

Release date: 05/19/2025
Android Security Patch Level: March 2025
Software Version: R866USQU1AYD1

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches for your device.

