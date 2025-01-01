Legal Disclaimers

Battery: *Typical value tested under third-party lab condition. Rated battery capacity is less. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

⁺Based on Samsung internal lab test conditions with pre-release version of given model connected to earphone via Bluetooth under default settings over LTE. Estimated against battery capacity and measured current over battery power consumption during video playback (video file resolution 720 p, saved on device), respectively. Actual video playback times vary by network connection, settings, file format, screen brightness, battery condition and many other factors.

Storage/RAM: *Portion of memory occupied by existing content.

Processor: *Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Resolution: *Optical-Quality Zoom refers to sensor cropping on the main sensor to achieve improved quality with digital zoom. Space Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration.

Scene Optimizer: *Accuracy of Scene Optimizer may differ depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus, or moving subjects.

Display: *Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.

S Pen: *S Pen (optional) sold separately, compatible only with main display. Requires S Pen Fold Edition or S Pen Pro.

Cellular & Wireless: *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection, and other factors.