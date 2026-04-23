The modern reality of public Wi-Fi: Essential tips for browsing securely
Public Wi-Fi is ubiquitous, but the "convenience vs. security" trade-off has evolved. While modern web standards have made basic browsing safer, public networks remain an untrusted environment where your device is visible to others. To stay secure, you must move beyond basic caution to "Zero Trust" habits.
“Zero Trust” is a practice in modern cybersecurity, where you assume breaches are always possible and take steps to limit your exposure through continuous authentication and reverification of your identity. Learn more about the risks associated with public Wi-Fi and steps you can take to keep yourself safe while on the go.
Is public Wi-Fi safe? Modern risks you should know.
So what security risk does a public Wi-Fi connection pose? As with any public space, public Wi-Fi hotspots are places where people with malicious intent can congregate. By connecting to a public network, you open yourself up to many security risks, including:
- Adversarial AI & Automated Phishing: Attackers now use AI to automate the creation of "Evil Twin" hotspots that look identical to legitimate ones and can even spoof login pages in real-time.
- DNS Hijacking: Even if your traffic is encrypted, a compromised router can redirect your request for yourbank.com to a malicious clone without you noticing.
- Privacy Leaks (Metadata): Even with encryption, a network provider can see which sites you’ve visited (the domains), how long you stayed, and your device type. This data is often harvested and sold.
- Certificate Transparency Attacks: Sophisticated attackers may attempt to trick your device into installing a "Root Certificate," which allows them to bypass the "green lock" (HTTPS) and inspect all your traffic.
How to stay safe while using public Wi-Fi
No matter how often or where you use a wireless connection, it's essential to take steps to protect your security and privacy. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risks when using public Wi-Fi.
Use a VPN (The Non-Negotiable)
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) creates an encrypted "tunnel" for all your device's traffic, not just your browser.
- Why it matters: It shields your DNS requests and metadata from the network provider and prevents "Man-in-the-Middle" attacks.
- Pro Tip: Use a reputable, paid VPN service. If the VPN is free, you (and your data) are likely the product.
Leverage Managed DNS (DNS over HTTPS)
If you don't use a VPN, ensure your device or browser is set to use DNS over HTTPS (DoH).
- Action: In your browser settings (Chrome/Firefox/Safari), enable "Secure DNS." This prevents the public Wi-Fi router from seeing or redirecting your web requests.
Move Beyond Basic Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
Standard text message (SMS) codes are vulnerable to SIM swapping and interception.
- The Upgrade: Use Passkeys or FIDO2 Hardware Keys (like a YubiKey). If those aren't available, use an Authenticator App (Google/Microsoft Authenticator) rather than SMS.
Verify "The Lock" and More
HTTPS is now the standard, but it isn't a guarantee of safety.
- Check the Domain: An attacker can have a "secure" HTTPS connection to a site named g00gle.com. Always double-check the spelling of the URL before entering credentials.
- HTTPS Strict Transport Security: Modern browsers generally prevent you from visiting non-secure sites, but if you see a "Privacy Warning" or "Certificate Error," disconnect immediately.
Hygiene: "Forget" the Network
Your device is programmed to remember networks and reconnect automatically.
- The Risk: An attacker can spoof a common network name (like "Airport_Free_Wifi"), and your phone might connect in your pocket without you knowing.
- Action: Disable "Auto-Join" in your Wi-Fi settings and "Forget" public networks as soon as you are done using them.
The "Cellular First" Rule
With the prevalence of 5G phone service and generous data plans, your mobile hotspot is almost always faster and significantly more secure than public Wi-Fi.
- Guidance: If you need to access financial apps, work emails, or healthcare portals, stick to your 5G phone connection.
Stay safe when browsing
Public Wi-Fi is a valuable tool to many people, but it's important to use it safely and securely. With knowledge and the proper precautions, you can significantly reduce your risk while using public Wi-Fi. Keep these tips in mind the next time you connect to public Wi-Fi and stay safe online.
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