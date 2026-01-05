How to protect your smart devices with Digital Secure Home

Homes are getting smarter every day. From TVs and speakers to thermostats and even refrigerators, more and more every day devices are connecting to the internet with the aim of making our lives easier. But every new connection creates a potential entry point for hackers to access sensitive information . With the average home now hosting nearly 20 connected devices, securing your network is critical, especially when younger family members are online. Learn more about how Digital Secure Home and Digital Secure Home Plus helps you lock down your digital life.

What is Digital Secure Home?

Digital Secure Home is an internet add-on that turns your home network into your first line of defense against online threats. It automatically monitors and protects every device connected to your home router, so you can browse, stream, and connect with peace of mind knowing your network has your back.

The free version of Digital Secure Home covers the essentials:

Vulnerability Assessment - Scans your network to identify weak spots and offers recommendations to fix them.

Web Protection - Automatically blocks devices on your home network from accessing known dangerous websites.

Upgrade to Digital Secure Home Plus for a complete suite of always-on security tools:

Anomaly Detection - Monitors your connected smart devices 24/7 to catch and stop unusual behavior.

Sensitive Data Protection - Prevents private info like passwords, credit cards, and SSNs from being exposed over unsecure connections.

Brute Force Protection - Stops hackers from forcing their way into your devices by guessing passwords.

Denial of Service - Protects your network connected devices from botnet attacks.

Smart Home Protection - Secures every device connected to your home network, from baby monitors to smart fridges, against privacy threats.