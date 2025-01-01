There are 2 types of Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plans. You can choose either:

Number Share - Mobile: Share your smartphone’s number with 1 compatible* smartwatch. Phone and watch must be on the same Prepaid account. Learn more with our Number Share FAQs.

Prepaid Standalone Connected Smartwatch plan. Your smartwatch gets its own unique mobile number.



*Your host smartphone and connected smartwatch must have the same operating system (e.g., Apple iOS®, Android). Apple® and Android watches are eligible for Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plans.