Connect a
smartwatch for
only $10/mo

Unlimited data included. Now available on Verizon Prepaid.

Verizon Prepaid
smartwatch plan

Stay connected without the need for Wi-Fi or even your phone.
Discover ways to

Smartwatch plan

All the features you need to fit
your lifestyle.

$10/mo

Plan features

  • Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE data
    (15 GB of High Speed data)
  • Unlimited talk & text
Additional taxes and fees may apply.
Terms and Conditions Important Broadband Information

Getting connected is easy.

Whether you’re buying a new device or bringing
one you already love, it’s just a few quick steps.

  • Select your smartwatch.

    Shop smartwatches or check if your current smartwatch
    is compatible.

  • Learn about your plan.

    The Verizon Prepaid smartwatch plan comes with
    Unlimited data for $10/mo.

  • Set up your number.

    Get a new number, transfer a number or pair with a smartphone.

  • Pick a payment.

    Use a credit, debit or refill card to make payments.

Let’s find the perfect
smartwatch for you.

Stay connected, track runs and listen to music—even while
away from your phone.

Apple watch SE (2nd Gen)

Apple Watch Series 9

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Google Pixel Watch 2

Apple watch Ultra 2

Browse all Verizon Prepaid plans

Phone plans


Choose from plans that fit your life for all your talk, text and data needs.

Phone plans

Tablet plans


Stream shows, play games or work with our unlimited tablet plans.

Tablet plans

Hotspot & router plans


Explore plans to connect your devices at home and on the go.

Hotspot and router plans

See all FAQs

What is a Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plan?

There are 2 types of Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plans. You can choose either:

  • Number Share - Mobile:
    • Share your smartphone’s number with 1 compatible* smartwatch.
    • Phone and watch must be on the same Prepaid account.
    • Learn more with our Number Share FAQs.
  • Prepaid Standalone Connected Smartwatch plan.
    • Your smartwatch gets its own unique mobile number.

*Your host smartphone and connected smartwatch must have the same operating system (e.g., Apple iOS®, Android). Apple® and Android watches are eligible for Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plans.

What Prepaid plans does Verizon have for smartwatches?

You can connect compatible smartwatches to the Verizon network with our Prepaid plans.

  • Standalone Connected Smartwatch Prepaid plan:
    • $10/line per month + plus taxes and fees
    • Unlimited 5G Nationwide / 4G LTE Data (15 GB High Speed data)
    • Unlimited talk & text
  • Number Share - Mobile Prepaid plan:
    • Pair with smartphone and share your number
    • $10/line per month + plus taxes and fees
    • Unlimited 5G Nationwide / 4G LTE Data (15 GB High Speed data)
    • Unlimited talk & text

Note:

  • Prepaid accounts are limited to 10 phone lines (including smartphones, basic phones, tablets and Mobile Hotspots) and 30 total lines (including phone lines and Connected Smartwatch lines).
  • Apple Watch® Series 3 isn’t eligible for a standalone plan and is limited to the 30 total line count (includes mobile and connected device lines).
  • Palm® devices and Hum aren’t eligible for Prepaid service.

Can I activate a smartwatch I already own on a Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plan?

Yes. Visit our Bring Your Own Device page. Check if your smartwatch is compatible with the Verizon network and get a Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plan.

Visit our Troubleshooting Assistant for more help.

How do I get a Prepaid plan for a smartwatch I already own?

If you’re choosing a Prepaid Connected plan for a smartwatch you already own, you can get the plans through the smartwatch app on your phone.Once you confirm your smartwatch compatibility, download the watch app on your smartphone via the store on your smartphone to start the activation process. You’ll be asked to:

  1. Select either the Unlimited Standalone Prepaid plan or the Unlimited Number Share Prepaid plan.
  2. Follow the prompts to set up service for your new smartwatch.

You can Contact Us or visit a Verizon retail store for support.

How do I get a Prepaid Connected Smartwatch plan when I’m buying a smartwatch from Verizon?

If you’re purchasing a new smartwatch after 11/29/23, you’ll be asked to select a Connected Smartwatch plan during the purchase process.