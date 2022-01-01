Easily stretch your data, not your budget

  • Hotspot and router plans

    Wi-Fi at home and on the go

    Share a powerful wireless internet connection with all your devices.

  • Hotspot and router plans

    Secure and reliable

    Connect with confidence to America's Most Reliable 5G Network.

Includes 5G Ultra Wideband

150 GB

Get the most data and turn your
device into a data powerhouse so
you can do it all.

$100/mo

$70/mo with Multiline discount

Plan features

Hotspot and router plans

5G Ultra Wideband

4K UHD streaming on
5G Ultra Wideband

HD-quality streaming on
5G and 4G LTE Data

Plan details

Includes 5G Ultra Wideband

100 GB

For game and movie lovers, this plan gives
you enough data to stream and game as
much as you want.

$80/mo

$50/mo with Multiline discount

Plan features

Hotspot and router plans

5G Ultra Wideband

4K UHD streaming on
5G Ultra Wideband

HD-quality streaming on
5G and 4G LTE Data

Plan details

25 GB

Turn your device into a Wi-Fi connection
and share your data with friends and family.

$60/mo

$30/mo with Multiline discount

Plan features

HD-quality streaming

Plan details

5 GB

Stay connected with enough data to send
emails, stream music and post on social.

$40/mo

$10/mo with Multiline discount

Plan features

HD-quality streaming

Plan details

Connect in 3 easy steps

Whether you're buying a new internet device or bringing one you already love, we'll help you get connected with ease.

  • Pick a hotspot & router plan.

    Choose the data amount and
    features that fit your lifestyle.

  • Set up payments.

    Add a credit, debit or refill card
    to make monthly payments.

  • Activate your device.

    Power it on and follow the
    step-by-step instructions.

Our best internet devices to stay connected

Browse our selection of mobile hotspots and routers.

  • Hotspot and router plans

    What’s a router?

    A router is a networking device that
    shares an internet connection

    and Wi-Fi access with your
    computer and other devices.

  • Hotspot and router plans

    What’s a mobile hotspot?

    A hotspot is a wireless router that
    shares portable Wi-Fi access to

    connect your devices to the internet
    when you're on the go.

Get answers

What devices are compatible with a Verizon Prepaid hotspot & router plan?

Prepaid hotspot & router plans are available with no contract for:

  • Routers
  • Mobile hotspots
  • Network-capable computers and laptops

If you need a plan for a tablet, please visit our Prepaid tablet plans page.

Can I add a Prepaid hotspot & router plan to a router or mobile hotspot I already own?

Yes, as long as it's compatible with the Verizon network. You can check compatibility of your device on our Bring your own device page.

If your current device isn't compatible, you can purchase a no contract router or hotspot online.

How do I activate a data-only device?

Go to our Bring your own device page to activate your compatible prepaid device.

How much data do I need with my Prepaid hotspot & router plan?

How much data you need depends on what you do with your connected devices. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):

How much data you need Data usage examples
Usage habits Recommended data amount per device
You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally Less than 5 GB/month
You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet 5 - 10 GB/month
You stream video and are always online 10+ GB/month

If you already have a Verizon prepaid plan, see your usage details for actual numbers.


You can change your plan or add data using My Verizon.


Good to know: Data usage for mobile hotspot devices depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.

What happens when I run out of high-speed data on my Prepaid hotspot & router plan?

If you use all your high-speed data allowance on your plan, your data speed will be reduced to 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month.*

  • You can't buy more high-speed data on a Prepaid hotspot & router plan.
  • You can change your plan to one that includes more data.

The effect on your apps depends on how much data the app uses. Video and audio streaming may be impacted. Calls and texts won't be affected.

*Your data experience will be impacted, but you won't experience any reduction in speed while using Wi-Fi.