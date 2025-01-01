Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
iPhone 16 Pro Max on us. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. No trade-in req'd.
iPhone 14 Plus
As low as $49.99

Get iPhone 14 Plus starting at $249.99 and receive
$200 total service credits
over 10 months on any
new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan.

In full bloom. For less.

Enjoy multiple ways to
save with Verizon Prepaid.

How many lines are you activating?

1

Enroll in Auto Pay to save $10/mo per line.

On

Or save over time with our loyalty discount program.

15 GB

First month for $45/mo

$35

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • Mobile Hotspot from plan allowance
Unlimited

First month for $60/mo

$50

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • 5 GB Mobile Hotspot
Unlimited Plus

First month for $70/mo

$60

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • 5G Ultra Wideband 
  • 50 GB premium network access
  • 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot
  • Global Choice at no additional cost for 1 country/mo
All plans include

Unlimited talk & text

5G / 4G LTE

Call Filter spam blocker

Digital Secure (Basic)

International texting

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data

Also available, our $35 plan with Talk & Text.
Additional taxes and fees may apply.

You can also use eSIM to activate your new phone plan.

Free 5G phones

Enjoy an Android
phone,
on us

Activate the Moto g 5G 2025 (64GB) or
Samsung Galaxy
A15 on any new Verizon
Prepaid Unlimited phone plan to
get the
phone for free.

Save up to $40/mo
per line
with
special discounts

Discover how you can save with
Multiline and Bundle
discounts on
each additional phone, tablet,
hotspot and
router line you add to
your account.

Save $15/mo on
Fios Home Internet

Get a discount on Verizon’s Fios Home Internet when you
bundle it with any Verizon Prepaid phone plan. Get started
online today.

Enjoy even more freedom with a smartwatch plan.

Now available for $10/mo
on Verizon Prepaid.

Get 2 Unlimited
lines
for just
$80/mo.

First month for $100/mo with Multiline
discount. Save an
extra $20/mo with
Auto Pay after the first month.

From the U.S.

Call other countries
and destinations

Choose from our International plans
to connect with
220+ destinations and
enjoy big savings.
Outside the U.S.

Use your plan while
you travel abroad

Take your talk, text and data with you
to 140+ countries and
destinations with
Verizon Prepaid TravelPass.
Browse all Verizon Prepaid plans

Smartwatch plans


Stay connected without the need  for Wi-Fi or even your phone.

Phone plans

Tablet plans


Stream shows, play games or work with our unlimited tablet plans.

Tablet plans

Hotspot & router plans


Explore plans to connect your devices at home and on the go.

Hotspot and router plans

Check out the answers to some of
our
frequently asked questions.

What phones can I use with Verizon prepaid service?

If you want to buy a new prepaid phone, go to our Prepaid phones page to see all the prepaid phones available. Otherwise, visit a Verizon store or your local retailer.


Check our Bring Your Own Device page to see if you can use a phone you already have (including Apple® iPhone®).


Add a device to your existing prepaid account.

Can I call international locations with my prepaid service?

Yes, you can use your Prepaid phone to make calls to international locations at your per-minute rate plus the per-minute charges found on the Prepaid International Calling page.


If you frequently call other countries, we offer:

  • Global Choice for our $70 Unlimited Plus Prepaid phone plan. Get unlimited calls to one country/month and discounted rates to 220+ countries
  • Select prepaid smartphone plans that include calls to Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands
  • Prepaid International Calling plans that you can add to your prepaid plan for a set monthly fee

International networks change frequently, so certain locations may not be available at all times. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Unlimited night/weekend minutes don't apply to international calls.

How much data do I need with my prepaid plan?

How much data you need depends on what you do with your connected devices. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):

Data usage examples

Usage habits

Recommended data amount per device

You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally

Less than 5 GB/month

You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet

5 - 10 GB/month

You stream video and are always online

10+ GB/month

If you already have a Verizon prepaid plan, see your usage details for actual numbers.


You can change your plan using My Verizon.


Good to know: Mobile Hotspot data usage depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.

 

Is 5G available on prepaid service?

Yes, you get 5G access with our current Verizon prepaid plans*.

5G Ultra Wideband* is only included with these Verizon prepaid plans:

  • Unlimited Plus phone plan

  • More Unlimited tablet plan

  • 100 GB hotspot & router plan 

  • 150 GB Prepaid Data Plan

Note: Talk & Text plan is limited to 2G data speeds only.

*5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage Area. Includes 4K UHD streaming on capable devices.

**5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area.

 