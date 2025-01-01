Plan features

Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops, and more. During times of congestion, 5G / 4G LTE hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after 25 GB/mo of 5G / 4G LTE smartphone data. After exceeding 25 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device.

Get 50 GB of 5G / 4G LTE premium data per month. You'll also get DVD-quality up to 480p video streaming on 5G / 4G LTE. In times of congestion, your smartphone and Mobile Hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after exceeding 50 GB/mo/line of 5G / 4G LTE data.

Get unlimited access to our 5G network. When combined with 5G Ultra Wideband, you'll get our best performance. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area.

5G Ultra Wideband is the fastest 5G network access we offer. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5g Ultra Wideband-capable device inside the 5g Ultra Wideband coverage area.

$5/mo loyalty discount applies after 3 months of service; additional $5/mo applies after 9 months of service, for a total of $10/mo on plans $45 or higher. Discount applies as long as your line is not disconnected. Additional Auto Pay discounts do not apply.

$10/mo Auto Pay discount on plans $45 & higher after the 1st month. Credit or Debit card required. Additional loyalty discounts do not apply.

4G LTE

Our 4G LTE network provides the high speeds and reliability you've come to expect.

Unlimited talk & text

Stay in touch and never worry about overage charges with unlimited Talk, Text and Data on the network more people rely on.

International texting

Unlimited texting from the US to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Global Choice

Includes one Global Choice country per month at no additional cost (a $10 value). You will receive discounted rates to call 220+ countries along with unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada. Global Choice is not compatible with any other International Long Distance plan. Add Global Choice to your account via My Verizon.

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data

Unlimited calls, text and data from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. 4G or 5G world device required. International data reduced to 3G speeds after 2GB/day. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico or US Virgin Islands, use of services in those destinations may be removed or limited. Also includes Unlimited talk and text to Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands when you are in the US.

Call Filter spam blocker

With Call Filter from Verizon, screen incoming calls and filter spam. Fine-tune your settings to automatically block high-risk calls by risk level.

Digital Secure

Safeguard your personal data with antivirus, anti-malware and safe browsing from risky websites.

Device types

You can have a total of 10 smartphones, tablets, Mobile Hotspots and routers on your Prepaid Family Account.