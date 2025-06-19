Verizon offers wireless Broadband Internet Access Services for smartphones, basic phones, tablets, netbooks, USB or fixed modems, mobile hotspots, smart watches, connected cars, and other wireless devices over our 5G Ultra Wideband or 5G/4G LTE, or All Access Home Internet broadband networks. You can learn more about our Data Services at our website: https://www.verizon.com.
Schools and libraries seeking to participate in the E-Rate program may be eligible to purchase Data Services under a number of existing contracts between Verizon Wireless and local, state and/or federal government agencies. Schools and libraries interested in learning about eligibility to purchase under these contracts and the Data Services available under these contracts should contact their account representative.
Important Information About Verizon Wireless Broadband Internet Access Services
Verizon has compiled this information for our customers and others interested in wireless Broadband Internet Access Services available from Verizon.
- "Broadband Internet Access Services" refers to mass market services that provide the capability to transmit data to and receive data from all or substantially all Internet endpoints.
- "Data Services" refers collectively to all Verizon Wireless plans that connect your device to the internet, which may include Data Only Plans for USB or fixed modems, netbooks, tablets, and mobile hotspots, as well as Data connectivity included with plans for smartphones, basic phones, smart watches, connected cars, and fixed wireless access.
This information covers all Verizon Wireless services that provide you with internet access through our Data Services over the Verizon Wireless 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, 4G LTE, and All Access Home Internet networks.
This information applies to postpaid and prepaid consumer services as well as Broadband Internet Access Services purchased through the Schools and Libraries (E-Rate) program. If you are an enterprise or government customer (other than the purchaser of an E-Rate service), these policies may not be applicable, and so you should refer any questions regarding these topics to your account managers.
Your Customer Agreement governs the use of Verizon services. In addition to your Customer Agreement, you can find specific information about Data Services along with a description of "Permitted Uses" and "Prohibited Uses" policies for calling and Data Services at https://www.verizon.com/support/important-plan-information/. Additional information can also be found in the Verizon Privacy Policy, http://www.verizon.com/about/privacy/. If you are an E-Rate customer, your use of Verizon Data Services may also be governed by any applicable government contract or Major Account Agreement.
If you have questions not answered here, please contact our customer care or sales representatives.
- To find a Verizon retail outlet near you, please visit our "Store Locator" at www.verizon.com/stores/.
- Click the "Chat with us" button at the bottom right corner of this page to contact one of our representatives.
- You can also ask questions on-line on the Contact Us page at www.verizon.com/support/contact-us/.
- You can call Verizon customer service at (800) 922-0204.
- If you purchase Data Services under Verizon Wireless' Federal Supply Schedule, or other federal contracts, please call (800) 295-1614.
What types of service plans does Verizon offer for customers who want wireless Broadband Internet Access Services?
What terms and conditions apply to Verizon Wireless' Broadband Internet Access Services?
Broadband internet services are subject to the Customer Agreement (available to review at verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/), the terms of the plan or any optional services you may have selected and Important Plan Information (available at https://www.verizon.com/support/important-plan-information/).
What speeds and performance can a Verizon Broadband Internet Access Services customer expect, and where are these speeds available?
Based on our internal testing and testing commissioned from third-party vendors, Verizon expects customers will experience the following speeds and latencies unless such speeds and latencies are otherwise managed through network optimization practices described in your plan (speed and latency ranges are based on the approximate 25th and 75th percentiles of network tests; mobile speed and latency ranges are for the 6 months period ending August 31, 2024):
|Network
|Download speed
|Upload speed
|Latency14
|5G Ultra Wideband1
|- 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile
|195-634 Mbps2
|10-53 Mbps3
|37-57 ms
|- 5G Home Internet4
|-- 5G Home plan up to 100 Mbps (on 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band)5
|25-85 Mbps
|5-10 Mbps
|50-70 ms
|-- 5G Home plan up to 300 Mbps (on 5G Ultra Wideband high-band or mmWave Spectrum)6
|85-300 Mbps
|10-20 Mbps
|37-57 ms
|-- 5G Home Plus plan up to 150 Mbps (on 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band)7
|50-100 Mbps
|10-15 Mbps
|40-60 ms
|-- 5G Home Plus plan up to 500 Mbps (on 5G Ultra Wideband high-band or mmWave spectrum)8
|200-500 Mbps
|20-35 Mbps
|37-57 ms
|-- 5G Home Ultimate plan up to 300 Mbps (on 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band)9
|85-250 Mbps
|10-20 Mbps
|37-57 ms
|-- 5G Home Ultimate plan up to 1 Gig (on 5G Ultra Wideband high-band or mmWave spectrum)10
|300-1000 Mbps
|25-75 Mbps
|37-57 ms
|5G
|35-143 Mbps11
|5-31 Mbps
|42-64 ms
|4G LTE
|- 4G LTE Mobile
|11-75 Mbps11
|1-13 Mbps
|49-75 ms
|- LTE Home Internet
|-- LTE Home and LTE Home Plus Plans12
|25-50 Mbps
|4-5 Mbps
|49-75 ms
|All Access Home Internet (on high-band mmW spectrum)6
|85-300 Mbps
|10-20 Mbps
|37-57 ms
|Wi-Fi Backup13
|25-50 Mbps
|3-6 Mbps
1 Uploads may be over 5G and 4G LTE in lower signal strength conditions.
2 With higher speeds and peaks over 2 Gbps in certain areas.
3 With peak upload speeds over 100 Mbps.
4 5G Home Internet plans vary depending on address/location, equipment, network connection, and external factors affecting cellular networks. Some versions of these plans include 5G/4G LTE backup with download speeds up to 70 Mbps (Depending on location, some customers may receive LTE Home with download speeds of 25-50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4-5 Mbps.)
5 Download speeds up to 100 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p.
6 Download speeds up to 300 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p.
7 Download speeds up to 150 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p.
8 Download speeds up to 500 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p.
9 Download speeds up to 300 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 4K.
10 Download speeds up to 1000 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 4K.
11 Video speeds may be slower depending on video resolution provided.
12 Video streaming optimized up to 1080p.
13 Provided through our 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and 4G LTE networks. Speeds vary depending on address/location, equipment, network connection, and external factors affecting cellular networks. On 5G Ultra Wideband, typical download speeds of 25-50 Mbps and upload speeds of 3-6 Mbps. On 5G/4G LTE, typical download speeds of 3-25 Mbps and upload speeds of 1-3 Mbps. Some customers may only get 5G/4G LTE. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p.
14 Expected network to device (roundtrip) latency for use of real-time data applications.
You must be using an approved, network compatible device and be within the Verizon coverage area to access the Verizon network. Whether you experience these speeds depends on many factors, including among others, the type of device, the programs running on the device, your location, and how many other customers are attempting to use the same spectrum resources (including both mobile broadband internet access and other non-broadband internet access services that share the network, such as Private Network Traffic Management, HD Voice, Push to Talk Plus, and MDM). For information on our network and testing of the network, go to https://www.verizon.com/featured/our-network/.
Does Verizon Wireless take any steps to manage the flow of data on the network used for Broadband Internet Access Services?
Verizon Wireless strives to provide customers the best experience when using our network, which is a shared resource among tens of millions of customers. Verizon Wireless has used sound engineering principles in the design and operation of its broadband networks to ensure a good user experience for all customers. An individual user's experience will vary depending upon many factors, including the plan they selected, the network the customer is using, and the device in use.
Verizon Wireless has implemented optimization technologies across its networks to transmit data files in a more efficient manner to allow available network capacity to benefit the greatest number of users. These techniques include video caching and sizing video files more appropriately for mobile devices. The optimization process is agnostic as to the content itself and to the website that provides it. While Verizon Wireless invests much effort to avoid changing text, image, and video files in the optimization process and while any change to the file is likely to be indiscernible, the optimization process may minimally impact the appearance of the file as displayed on a customer's device.
In addition, in order to optimize customers' video viewing experiences over our networks on their devices while ensuring a high quality experience for other users of the network, Verizon seeks to transmit video downloads or streams at 480p or 720p to smartphones, depending on the plan, at 1080p to devices with larger screens and on the 5G Home, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, All Access Home Internet and Wi-Fi Backup plans, and at 4K on the 5G Home Ultimate plans, unless a different video resolution is disclosed in the description of a particular plan. This practice does not make any distinction based on the content of the video or the source website. To achieve this optimization, Verizon may limit the throughput speeds of such video downloads or streams over our networks. This practice results in the video provider's content server sending the appropriate resolution video file for that speed, if available.
On certain plans, we may prioritize your 5G and 4G LTE data behind other traffic. If the cell site you are connected to begins experiencing high demand during the duration of your session, your 5G and 4G LTE data speeds may be slower than the other traffic's. Once the demand on the site lessens, or if you connect to a different site not experiencing high demand, your speed will return to normal.
Humx Connectivity is provided by Verizon Wireless. More information about Verizon Wireless Internet Access services and disclosures is available at https://www.verizon.com/about/our-company/open-internet.
What security measures has Verizon Wireless deployed for its Broadband Internet Access Services?
Verizon Wireless recognizes that a reliable network must be, among other things, a secure network. Our customers are empowered by a network that is available when they need it. Verizon Wireless works to protect its network against outside attacks, tampering, malicious activity and network events that may in any way disrupt or degrade customers' ability to use Verizon Wireless Data Services. Every day, Verizon Wireless seeks to maintain the highest levels of network reliability and performance.
Verizon Wireless guards against traffic patterns that appear to be associated with disruptive or malicious intent. Unless part of an opted-in customer service, Verizon Wireless does not block lawful traffic based on content or subject. Occasionally, cases arise where Verizon Wireless must make a judgment, determining that the value of protecting our entire customer base from malicious or other adverse, network-impacting traffic outweighs access issues experienced by a few. Examples include Internet sources or destinations that are major sources of spam and sources that aggressively scan Internet addresses or those that have attempted attacks against Verizon Wireless infrastructure or customer end-points.
Verizon Wireless blocks a limited number of Internet addresses that are disruptive or malicious and typically persistent. This is based on our own analysis and third party intelligence. Verizon Wireless does not block sites based on content or subject, unless the Internet address hosts unlawful content or is blocked as part of an opted-in customer service. Verizon Wireless regularly reviews and modifies the list of blocked Internet addresses, taking any off the list that are no longer perceived as a threat.
Verizon Wireless seeks to limit or contain the impact, or potential impact, of malicious software found on customer equipment. Where practical, Verizon Wireless takes measures to block the instructions that this malicious software, or "malware," receives from the outside, limiting the impact on the network and preventing high, unexpected billed usage.
If you would like information about access to a particular Internet site or destination through the Verizon Wireless network, please email us at vzwnetsec@verizonwireless.com.
Does Verizon Wireless allow consumers to use non-branded devices and applications for its Broadband Internet Access Services?
You may activate devices that Verizon Wireless has certified to be compatible with its network, including devices not purchased directly from Verizon Wireless. If you did not purchase your device from Verizon Wireless, please be aware that certification of a device for use on the Verizon Wireless network does not mean that Verizon Wireless has made any determination as to the call quality or other functionality provided by the device.
Some individual devices may not support specific applications. You should investigate the capabilities and functions of any device before buying it to determine whether it supports the applications that you want to use.
You may access any lawful application for use on the Verizon Wireless Broadband Internet Access networks, subject to our Customer Agreement, our Data Services Terms and Conditions, the Verizon Privacy Policy and our security policies. Verizon Wireless reserves the right at all times to intervene to protect the integrity of our network.
Device manufacturers and product providers who want to develop products for use on the Verizon Wireless 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE networks can access applicable technical standards and certification procedures published at https://opendevelopment.verizonwireless.com.
How can consumers manage their experience on the Broadband Internet Access Services provided by Verizon Wireless?
You may block use of certain Internet sites or the Internet generally on individual lines for privacy or child safety reasons. To learn about content filtering and how you may block harmful materials to minors, visit https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/content-filters/.
How does Verizon Wireless protect the privacy of its mobile Broadband Internet Access Services customers?
Verizon Wireless strives to protect its users' on-line privacy. Verizon Wireless does collect certain information regarding on-line usage and use such information for certain limited purposes. For information on how Verizon Wireless protects your privacy, please review our Privacy Policy, https://www.verizon.com/about/privacy/, which includes the following points:
Verizon Wireless collects information about your use of our products and services such as call records, websites visited, wireless location, application and feature usage, network traffic data, service options you choose, mobile and device number, and other similar information. We may use this information for billing purposes, to deliver and maintain products and services, to help you with service issues, and for other purposes such as to provide you with information about service enhancements, determine your eligibility for new products and services, and market to you. We use this and other information to manage and protect our network, services and users from fraudulent, abusive, or unlawful uses; and, subject to consent practices described in the Privacy Policy, help us improve our services, research and develop new products, and offer promotions and other services. This type of information may be aggregated or anonymized for business and marketing uses by us or by third parties.
How can customers who have concerns or questions about their Broadband Internet Access Services contact Verizon Wireless?
If you have concerns or questions about Verizon Wireless Broadband Internet Access Services, including concerns or questions about the performance characteristics of, or the terms of service for, these services, or about Verizon Wireless' network management practices, you can contact Verizon Wireless through the "Contact Us" methods detailed at https://www.verizon.com/support/contact-us/.
Last update: June 19, 2025