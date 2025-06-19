Important Information About Verizon Wireless Broadband Internet Access Services

Verizon Wireless strives to provide customers the best experience when using our network, which is a shared resource among tens of millions of customers. Verizon Wireless has used sound engineering principles in the design and operation of its broadband networks to ensure a good user experience for all customers. An individual user's experience will vary depending upon many factors, including the plan they selected, the network the customer is using, and the device in use.



Verizon Wireless has implemented optimization technologies across its networks to transmit data files in a more efficient manner to allow available network capacity to benefit the greatest number of users. These techniques include video caching and sizing video files more appropriately for mobile devices. The optimization process is agnostic as to the content itself and to the website that provides it. While Verizon Wireless invests much effort to avoid changing text, image, and video files in the optimization process and while any change to the file is likely to be indiscernible, the optimization process may minimally impact the appearance of the file as displayed on a customer's device.



In addition, in order to optimize customers' video viewing experiences over our networks on their devices while ensuring a high quality experience for other users of the network, Verizon seeks to transmit video downloads or streams at 480p or 720p to smartphones, depending on the plan, at 1080p to devices with larger screens and on the 5G Home, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, All Access Home Internet and Wi-Fi Backup plans, and at 4K on the 5G Home Ultimate plans, unless a different video resolution is disclosed in the description of a particular plan. This practice does not make any distinction based on the content of the video or the source website. To achieve this optimization, Verizon may limit the throughput speeds of such video downloads or streams over our networks. This practice results in the video provider's content server sending the appropriate resolution video file for that speed, if available.



On certain plans, we may prioritize your 5G and 4G LTE data behind other traffic. If the cell site you are connected to begins experiencing high demand during the duration of your session, your 5G and 4G LTE data speeds may be slower than the other traffic's. Once the demand on the site lessens, or if you connect to a different site not experiencing high demand, your speed will return to normal.



Humx Connectivity is provided by Verizon Wireless. More information about Verizon Wireless Internet Access services and disclosures is available at https://www.verizon.com/about/our-company/open-internet.