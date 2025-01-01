How many Mbps you need really depends on the scope of your work at home. Mainly, you need to be sure the Mbps you have available are up for the challenges of your work tasks. The FCC estimates that depending on the number of devices or users present at your location, you need between 3 and 25 Mbps for basic telecommuting. If you need to do a lot of video calling or online collaboration, you may need faster download and upload speeds than if you're simply browsing while you make calls from your phone. Everything you do online adds up, so there's a lot to consider when deciding on a plan that can work for your needs.

For example, basic email communication and web browsing for a one-device household might need speeds from 3-8 Mbps, while a smooth experience with HD video conferencing may need from 12-25 Mbps. Consider the size of the files you need to upload or download or whether you need to use cloud-based storage services or need a higher speed for a VPN connection. Also, don't forget to think about how many people in your home will be working at one time, which may place a higher demand on the network and require a higher speed.

