Google AI Pro perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate phone plan or an eligible Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") plan you are eligible to purchase the $10 "Google AI Pro" plan perk.



One offer per phone line. One offer per eligible VHI account.



To get a Google AI Pro membership, you need to sign in with your personal Google Account. If you don't have a Google Account, you'll need to create one. Workspace and child accounts are not eligible.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Access begins upon registration of the line with Google AI Pro.



If you have an active paid subscription to Google One purchased directly through Google or through a third party, you will need to cancel that subscription prior to setting up Google AI Pro through Verizon.



Any value, free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with existing Google One subscriptions, if any, will not carry over to the Google AI Pro subscription you set up with Verizon.



You can cancel the Google AI Pro perk at any time through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App. Offer may end without notice.



Upon cancellation, you will lose access to the services the day you cancel the Google AI Pro perk. The $10 perk charge will be prorated.



Verizon will share your mobile telephone number and/or email address with Google to facilitate your registration of Google AI Pro. For further information about how Verizon handles your personal data, please visit the Privacy Notice available on verizon.com/privacy. California residents can view our California privacy notice. You can view Google's Privacy Statement on policies.google.com/privacy.



By registering Google AI Pro, you agree to terms for Google One and Google. See how Google handles data. Gemini Advanced and Gemini for Gmail, Docs, and more are only available for ages 18+. Gemini for Gmail, Docs and more is available in select languages. Rate limits may apply.