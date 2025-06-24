With Second Number you get two numbers on one phone, allowing you to make calls and send messages with the need for extra apps. Watch this video to learn more.
How to use your Second Number - Overview
Using Second Number is easy.
With Second Number from Verizon, you get two numbers on one phone.
Make calls and send messages without the need for extra apps… or hassle.*
Your Second Number is just a tap away…
When you make a call, you'll see what line you're using.
To switch numbers, just tap it and select your second number.
That’s it.
When you start a new text message, a "From" line will show what number is being used.
Tap to change it. Select your second number and you're all set.
And you can assign a line to a specific contact for more control.
The default line used for new conversations is displayed above your contacts name.
To assign a different number, tap on it and choose a preferred line.
Your incoming calls and texts are easy to identify, at a glance.
Just look for an icon with the first letter of the line’s label to know what number is being used.
It's that easy.
Two numbers. One Phone.
That's Second Number.
*Requires dual SIM eligible device. Most devices sold in the past 4 years should work.