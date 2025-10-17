Conquer dead zones with Verizon satellite messaging

Going off the grid for a little adventure with family or friends? Whether you're road-tripping or chasing scenic vistas, staying connected when things don't go according to plan—and when your phone is beyond traditional cell coverage—shouldn't be a challenge. Like letting loved ones know you got a flat tire on a desert highway, but you’re safe. Or, on select devices, contacting emergency services to report an injury while hiking. That's when Verizon satellite messaging can help. As long as you have a visible line of sight to the sky, messaging via satellite makes it possible to reach out to family or friends when cell towers aren't nearby.

What is satellite messaging? Ordinarily, your smartphone uses a network that’s land-based such as cell towers that can relay calls, texts and data. But “dead zones” can still occur, making it impossible to send or receive traditional cell messages there. Satellite messaging, on the other hand, takes messaging skyward by using satellites to relay text messages to family and friends or even, on select devices, connect with emergency services in places where you can't get traditional cell coverage or Wi-Fi. As long as you have a clear line of sight to the sky, you'll be able to connect to a satellite to send a message.

Verizon satellite messaging keeps customers in touch. Verizon has teamed up with pioneers in non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications to offer satellite messaging on those memorable journeys that take you beyond cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Now, Verizon customers who live, work or play in areas where traditional cell networks are out of reach can text loved ones or use, on select devices, emergency messaging and location services when they need to. This dedicated mobile satellite connectivity avoids interference from land-based signals and expands Verizon's coverage area within the US for select iPhone and Android devices. Devices enabled with satellite messaging and how to use them iPhone: Verizon customers with iPhone 14 and up (running at least iOS 18) can use SOS messaging and can send and receive texts, emojis and reactions over iMessage (end-to-end encrypted) and SMS. How it works: Make sure your device is in clear view of the sky. When your device shows that there is no cellular signal, open the Messages app and follow the prompts to connect to satellite messaging. Android: Verizon customers with a Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Google Pixel 9 series or Pixel 10 series phone on a postpaid or prepaid plan can send SOS alerts and texts through Google Messages. How it works: Make sure your device is in clear view of the sky. When your device shows that there is no cellular signal, open the Google Messages app and follow the prompts to connect to satellite messaging. To use SOS alerts, dial "911" when your device shows that there is no cellular signal and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the emergency questionnaire.

Is Verizon satellite messaging the same as a satellite phone? Satellite messaging is a feature on select devices that support text-based satellite messaging. A satellite phone, however, is a dedicated device used primarily for voice and text communications over a network of satellites. Satellite phones are often used in remote areas by people in mission-critical jobs, like miners, construction workers and ship crews. Are there any limits to satellite messaging? While satellite messaging connectivity is continuing to evolve and expand, it's currently only designed for SMS communications that have fewer than 140 characters (iMessages cannot be longer than 500 characters). That means no voice calls, videos, images, audio messages, typing indicators or read receipts. Satellite messaging also must be used outdoors with a clear line of sight from your device to the sky—so being indoors, in a car or beneath a thick canopy of trees can restrict connectivity. Satellite messaging also may not work in parts of Alaska.