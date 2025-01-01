Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more. | Shop
end of navigation menu

CONQUERING
DEAD ZONES

Text everywhere with satellite.

Shop phones

Satellite connectivity requires select new model
phones with updated software.
Must be outside w/line
of sight to satellite; might not work in parts of Alaska.

Conquer dead
zones, right
from
your phone

Slide 1 of 2 On iPhone Get iPhone 16

On iPhone

With iOS 18, customers with iPhone 14 and later can a send and receive Messages via satellite to send and receive texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
Get iPhone 16
Slide 2 of 2 On Android Get the latest Android devices

On Android

Customers with Samsung Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 series devices can send and receive text messages via satellite & access emergency SOS (with location-sharing), even when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
Get the latest Android devices

America's
largest
network
just
got better

"Largest Network" - Verizon has America's Best Mobile Coverage, based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3–Q4 2024. Satellite connectivity requires select new model phones with updated software. Must be outside w/ line of sight to satellite; might not work in parts of Alaska.