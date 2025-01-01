CONQUERING
DEAD ZONES
Text everywhere with satellite.
Satellite connectivity requires select new model
phones with updated software.
Must be outside w/line
of sight to satellite; might not work in parts of Alaska.
Conquer dead
zones, right
from
your phone
On iPhone
With iOS 18, customers with iPhone 14 and later can a send and receive Messages via satellite to send and receive texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
On Android
Customers with Samsung Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 series devices can send and receive text messages via satellite & access emergency SOS (with location-sharing), even when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.