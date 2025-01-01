Bundle and
save $15/mo
on Fios Internet
Enjoy a discount when you bundle a Verizon Prepaid phone plan
and Fios Home Internet services.
Fast connections,
big savings
Enroll today to enjoy the Verizon Prepaid + Fios
discount with savings of up to $180 a year.
All
you need is a Prepaid phone plan and Fios Home
Internet service.
Verizon Prepaid phone plans
Join Verizon Prepaid to get full access to our award-winning
network
with no contracts, no credit checks
and no activation fees.
Fios Home Internet
Tap into our 100% fiber-optic network for ultra-high
speed, ultra-low lag
and powerful bandwidth for
multiple devices—at a guaranteed price.
Enroll in 3 easy steps
Save $15/mo and stay connected with
Verizon’s fast and reliable network whether
you’re live-streaming an outdoor concert or
watching your favorite show at home.
-
Become a Fios Home Internet
subscriber.
If you don’t have Fios yet, you can
order it today.
-
Get a Verizon Prepaid phone plan.
If you don’t have an existing plan yet,
join Verizon Prepaid today.
-
Enroll in the Verizon Prepaid +
Fios discount.
Your discount will be applied to your
Fios bill in 1-2 billing cycles.
Can I bundle any Verizon Prepaid phone plan with any Fios Home Internet?
Yes, any Verizon Prepaid plan qualifies.
If you don’t have a Verizon Prepaid phone yet, you can choose any from our no-contract plans:
- Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plus phone plan
- Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan
- Verizon Prepaid 15 GB phone plan
- Verizon Prepaid Talk & Text phone plan
Can existing customers receive a discount on Fios Home Internet?
Yes, new and existing customers are eligible.
Why should I consider Fios?
Fios 1 Gig means ultra-ultra-fast internet with the power of massive capacity, because using fiber results in a greater uploading capacity. So you can have more bandwidth for everyone in your home at the same time. Fios offers enough bandwidth for everyone. Our newest tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6 has some of the highest bandwidth, so the whole family can be connected at the same time.
Fios also has ultra-low latency, which can mean smoother video connections and ultra-low lag when gaming. Plus, Fios has been the most awarded network for internet speed and customer satisfaction over the past 10 years. The Fios network provides high reliability, plus ultra-fast speeds, massive capacity and virtually no buffering.
How will I know if Fios is available in my area?
Verizon Fios is available in the Mid-Atlantic and New England area. Visit our Verizon Fios Home Internet page to check if Fios is available at your address.
What happens to my discount when I leave Verizon Prepaid?
If you cancel your Verizon Prepaid phone plan or fail to resume service on a qualifying mobile plan within 30 days, you will no longer receive the $15/mo Verizon Prepaid + Fios discount.