Google Pixel 10 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
System Update 1
The details:
Release date: 09/02/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: September 2025
Software Version: BD3A.250721.001.B7
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Security
- The most up to date Android security patches for your device.
- Display & Graphics
- Addressed an issue where the screen turned black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app browser under certain conditions.
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
