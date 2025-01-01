How to use Verizon Cloud

Only the owner of the Verizon Cloud storage shareable plan (Verizon Cloud 2 TB or Verizon Cloud Unlimited Group) may add users to a Verizon Cloud shared plan.

To learn how to add, invite, or remove users from a shared plan, read these articles:

An invitation will be emailed to the recipient.



The removed user(s) will be immediately locked out. They must sign up for their own Verizon Cloud storage account within 30 days, otherwise we cannot guarantee their files can be recovered. If you decide to remove a user from a shareable plan, you should first ensure the user downloads all their files to a computer or a portable storage device.



Note: If they have a Verizon wireless account, their contacts will remain backed up at no charge.