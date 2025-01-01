|
Motorola razr 2025 Overview
Find all Motorola razr 2025 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs and how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your motorola razr.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Motorola razr 2025.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Features
Activate Visual Voicemail - Motorola
Here's how to activate Visual Voicemail on your Motorola device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - Motorola
Here's how to download apps on your Motorola device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use the Find My app
Here's how to use the Find My app to remotely locate, lock and erase your iPhone.
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
Troubleshooting
Device Won't Turn On / Off - Motorola
Here are some steps to follow if your Motorola smartphone won't turn off.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
Features
Forward a Premium Visual Voicemail Message - Motorola
Here's how to forward a Premium Visual Voicemail message from your Motorola smartphone via Gmail or text message.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
How to Use
How to use Verizon Cloud
Get step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for and use Verizon Cloud online. Upload and back up your contacts, pictures, videos, music, documents and more.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Messaging and texting FAQs
Learn how to send, receive, delete or archive texts on your mobile device, or fix issues using our troubleshooters and how-to articles.
How to Use
Motorola razr 2025 Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Motorola razr 2025, including current Android security patches.
How to Use
Motorola razr 2025 User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Motorola razr 2025. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone is low on memory | Verizon Troubleshooter
Does your device say it's low on memory? Learn how to manage your phone's storage or system memory and get it running again.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen won't unlock | Verizon Troubleshooter
Is your phone stuck on the lock screen? Learn how to get your phone screen to unlock and troubleshoot screen freezing issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - Motorola
Here's how to place a Visual Voicemail callback on your Motorola phone.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
SIM card and eSIM FAQs
Learn how to setup and activate a new SIM card. Replace a lost card or install a new one when you bring your own device (BYOD) and switch to Verizon mobile.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Voicemail, Visual Voicemail or voicemail app not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Can’t access voicemail on your mobile phone? Learn about common voicemail issues and how to troubleshoot them.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.
Troubleshooting
iOS or Android phone software not updating
Having issues updating your iPhone or Android phone? Learn about common software updating issues and how to troubleshoot them.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or delete a contact entry on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove a facial recognition scan on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to set up or remove a speed dial number on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add a Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G to encrypt your internet traffic and protect your online identity via a secured remote server.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your razr lets you access email, apps, and services, and sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your motorola razr if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., brightness level, screen timeout, display size, etc.) for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust vibration settings for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume settings if your motorola razr doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts, or emails.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your motorola razr to auto-switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Call a Number
Follow these instructions to make a phone call from your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share it from your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Change Network Mode
If your motorola razr drops calls near a network border, check which network your device is picking up. This can't be changed, but can help in troubleshooting.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Check Device Storage
If your motorola razr is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
motorola razr - 2025 - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your motorola razr has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
motorola razr - 2025 - Clear App Cache
Here’s how to clear temporary storage data to improve the performance of your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Common Camera Settings
Refer to this info for basic operation and advanced settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for the camera on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Customize Your Home Screen
Here's how to add / remove Home screen items (widgets, apps or folders) and set the wallpaper on your motorola razr.
Apps & Widgets
motorola razr - 2025 - Disable / Enable App
Here's how to turn pre-installed apps on your motorola razr on or off.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your motorola razr or turn it on or off.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your motorola razr if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your motorola razr if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail™, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Battery Saving Settings
'Battery saver' helps extend battery life on your motorola razr by reducing performance and limiting vibration, location services, and most background data.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Contactless Payments
Here's how to use the 'Contactless payments' service with your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your motorola razr isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Home Screen Settings
Here's how to change the default Home screen settings on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, etc.) on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) functionality on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your motorola razr and a computer.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your motorola razr to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your motorola razr you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
Troubleshooting
motorola razr - 2025 - Power Up in Safe Mode
Safe Mode is a diagnostic state on your motorola razr that only runs system apps so you can isolate if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your motorola razr can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Reset All Settings
If your motorola razr crashes, resets or runs slowly, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
motorola razr - 2025 - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your motorola razr crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your motorola razr can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
motorola razr - 2025 - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your motorola razr if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
motorola razr - 2025 - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your motorola razr in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Set Date and Time
If your motorola razr shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your motorola razr when the screen is locked.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your motorola razr.
Apps & Widgets
motorola razr - 2025 - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your motorola razr to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android™ Device Protection for your motorola razr on or off.
Apps & Widgets
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your motorola razr on or off.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your motorola razr on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Data On / Off
Here's how to turn mobile data for your motorola razr on or off.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
Here's how to turn GPS location for your motorola razr on or off.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your motorola razr on or off.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn Near Field Communication (NFC) on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn One-Handed Operations On / Off
Here's how to turn one-handed operations for your motorola razr on or off.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your motorola razr doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your motorola razr on or off.
Features
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your motorola razr.
Features
motorola razr - 2025 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your motorola razr to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
motorola razr - 2025 - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your motorola razr is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the history from your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your motorola razr.
Apps & Widgets
motorola razr - 2025 - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your motorola razr uses.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your motorola razr was imported from.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View Device ID
Here's how to view the device ID (IMEI) for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your motorola razr.
How to Use
motorola razr - 2025 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your motorola razr is running.
Apps & Widgets
motorola razr - 2025 - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your motorola razr.