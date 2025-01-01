How to find your phone or tablet

You can use the Find My Device service to find your Android devices. Select an option below to view the instructions on Google's website:
Android™
Apple
Find My app (iOS 13 or later) and Find my iPhone (iOS 12 or earlier) can help locate lost Apple devices:
- Locate your phone on a map
Note: The current location of your device(s) displays if it has Location services turned on. If your device had Location services turned on recently but it’s not on at the time you map your device, the map will display its last known location.
- Play a sound on your device
- Use Lost Mode to lock and track your device
- Erase your device
- Use Activation Lock to make it more difficult for someone to use or sell your device
Basic phone
If your basic phone is already lost, there isn't a way to track it. We recommend you suspend your service to prevent unauthorized use until you find the phone or activate a different one. You can also go to the My Usage page in My Verizon to see if the phone has been used since it was lost.
Learn more from our Suspend Service FAQs.
If you're unable to find your phone using the instructions above, refer to our Lost or stolen phone FAQs for next steps.