One Talk LTE Connected Desk Phones

 

The 4G LTE connected desk phones are the first advanced desk phones with embedded 4G LTE cellular technology available in the USA. The large touch screens and functions are intuitive and offer a user experience similar to an Android™ smartphone.

Setup is easy and requires no network wiring, firewall configuration or network testing.

The LTE connected desk phones are the perfect devices for the One Talk mobile-first business phone system and are designed for how you work today and into the future — call, collaborate and connect while you’re on the go or in the office.

 

    Proud finalist for the 2021 Fierce Innovation Award

    Benefits
    First advanced desk phone with embedded 4G LTE cellular technology available in the US

    No complex ethernet wiring, firewall configuration or network testing needed. The phone can be easily moved to any location with a Verizon network signal — at the office, customer location, home, hotel, etc.

    Cellular, Wi-Fi, & Ethernet — Business Continuity

    If your network or internet go down, calls keep coming through over the reliable Verizon cellular network to help assure business continuity. Ethernet and Wi-Fi are also included if an internet connection is preferred or a cellular signal is not available.

    Superior call and audio quality

    Voice communications are prioritized on the Verizon network and HD audio provides the same advanced technologies as smartphones.

    Wireless freedom and reliability

    Android Operating System and a built-in eSIM card — communications go over the Verizon Wireless 4G / VoLTE Network.

    Frees up internet bandwidth

    No need for an internet connection, so it helps improve performance of other devices and apps on your network.

    Easy setup and configuration

    Just unbox, plug the power in, and easily configure similar to a smartphone.

    Voice and messaging
    Just like a smartphone, a user can call and respond to SMS/text messages.

    Red Phone "emergency" phone (T67LTE with a red handset and red wallpapers loaded)

    Help enable strategic locations with more reliable and visible communications devices including optional red handset, customizable "emergency red" wallpapers, Call Recording Disable, and Wireless Priority Service (WPS).

    Key Features
    • Android Operating System
    • Large touch screens
    • Built-in eSIM
    • VoLTE calling
    • Optimal HD audio, Smart Noise Filtering
    • Built-in Bluetooth®; supports Bluetooth headset
    • Built-in dual-band 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi
    • USB Type A port; supports USB headset and USB flash drive

    Technical Specifications
    Audio

    • HD voice: HD handset, HD speaker
    • Hearing-aid compatible (HAC) handset
    • Acoustic shield and Smart Noise Filtering
    • Audio codec: AMR, AMR-WB
    • DTMF: In-band, out-of-band (RFC 2833)
    • Full-duplex hands-free speakerphone with AEC

    Phone

    • 1 IMS account (LTE mode)
    • Call forward, call waiting, call transfer
    • Mute, do not disturb, call hold, redial, call return
    • SMS
    • Emergency call (E911)
    • Six-way conferencing
    • Ringtone selection
    • Set date and time manually or automatically
    • Built-in dual-band Wi-Fi:
      • Network standard: IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac protocols
      • Transmission rate: Up to 433 Mbps (dynamic)
      • Frequency range: 2.4 GHz/5.0 GHz
    • Built-in Bluetooth for Bluetooth headset
    • USB port (2.0 compliant) for:
      • Wired/wireless USB headset
      • USB call recording through USB flash drive
      • Basic functions: Answer/end, call mute
    • Enhanced DSS key
    • 100 M Ethernet port

    Directory

    • Local phone book—up to 1,000 entries
    • Block list

    Additional calling

    • Busy Lamp Field (BLF)
    • Anonymous call, anonymous call rejection
    • Voicemail
    • Call park, group call park
    • Direct and consultative transfer

    Display and indicator

    • Large 800 x 480 px capacitive touch screen
    • LED for call and message waiting indication
    • Dual-color (red or green) illuminated LEDs for line status information
    • Intuitive user interface with icons and soft keys
    • Multilingual user interface
    • Caller ID with name and number
    • Customizable "emergency red" wallpapers (only the T64LTE)
    • Power saving

    Feature keys

    • One-touch DSS keys
    • Multiple feature keys: Hold, transfer, message, headset, mute, redial, speakerphone
    • Volume control keys
    • Illuminated mute/headset/hands-free speakerphone key

    Interface

    • 100 M Ethernet port
    • 1 x USB port (2.0 compliant)
    • Built-in dual-band 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi
    • Built-in Bluetooth
    • 1 x security lock port
    • 1 x RJ9 (4P4C) handset port
    • 1 x RJ9 (4P4C) headset port

    Network and security

    • IPv4/IPv6, LLDP/CDP/DHCP VLAN, IP assignment: Static/DHCP
    • Time and date synchronization using SNTP
    • SIP v1 (RFC2543), v2 (RFC3261)
    • UDP/TCP/DNS-SRV (RFC 3263)
    • QoS: 802.1p, Layer 3 ToS DSCP
    • AES encryption for configuration file

    Optional Accessories

    • Expansion Module (SKU: EXP50)
    • DECT Headsets (SKUs: WH62M & WH62D)
    • Bluetooth Headset (SKUs: BH76BL & BH76GL)
    • Black replacement handset for T67LTE (SKU: T67HS)
    • Red Handset (SKU: T67RHS)
    • Mounting Bracket for T67LTE (SKU: T67WMB)
    • PoE Injector (SKU: YLPOE30)
    • Black Replacement Handset for the T64LTE (SKU: T64HS)
    • Wall Mount Bracket for the T64LTE (SKU: T64WMB)

    Compliance

Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.