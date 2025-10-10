Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

TCL TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.

Before you download:

  • Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.

System Update 1

The details:

Release date: 10/10/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: August 2025
Software Version: 4PB0

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches for your device.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Technology Group Corporation.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.