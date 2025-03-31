If you are a Verizon wireless customer, your use of this Service also is subject to all of the terms in your Customer Agreement with us. The current version of the Customer Agreement can be found at https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/. Capitalized terms not defined in this Agreement are defined in the Customer Agreement.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
- Introduction
- 1. Customer Agreement.
- 2. Charges.
- 3. Privacy.
- 4. Intended Use; User Conduct.
- 5. Settings and Limitations.
- 6. Smart Family Legacy Plans.
- 7. Call and Text Activity.
- 8. Parental Controls.
- 9. Content Filters.
- 10. Website and App Activity and Screen Time.
- 11. Location-Based Services.
- 12. SOS Alerts.
- 13. 24/7 Assist - Professional Monitoring Service.
- 14. Driving Insights.
- 15. Roadside Assistance.
- 16. License.
- 17. Open Source Software.
- 18. U.S. Export laws.
- 19. Disclaimer of Warranties.
- 20. Limitation of Liability.
- 21. Indemnification.
- 22. Termination.
- 23. Dispute Resolution.
- 24. Governing Law.
- 25. Additional Terms and Conditions Applicable to iOS Users.
Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Home Internet Discount Terms
These Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Home Internet Discount (“Verizon Value + Fios Discount”) Terms (“Terms”) govern your qualification for the Verizon Value + Fios Discount. The Terms provide that we have the ability to make changes to the Value Mobile + Fios Discount or these Terms. "We," "our" or "us" refers to Verizon (Fios Home Internet) and the provider of your Verizon Value mobile phone service, which must be one of the participating providers listed below. "You" or "your" refers to you.
By participating in the Verizon Value + Fios Discount offer, you're accepting the Terms, and acknowledge that you:
- Are at least 18 years old;
- Understand that your Verizon Value + Fios Discount and other benefits are subject to these Terms;
- Are a resident of the United States (excluding the US territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands).
The Verizon Value + Fios Discount is separate from any other rewards or loyalty program, and is subject to the customer agreements and other terms that may be applicable to your Verizon Value Mobile Phone and/or Fios Home Internet services. Any information we collect from your participation in the Verizon Value + Fios Discount is governed by our Privacy Policies.
Overview of the Verizon Value + Fios Discount
The Verizon Value + Fios Discount makes a special discount available to customers who have mobile phone service from one of the Verizon Value providers listed below and a Fios Home Internet plan ("Joint Customers"). The Verizon Value + Fios Discount is available to joint customers if both accounts remain in good standing. Business and employee accounts are not eligible for the Verizon Value + Fios Discount. More information about the Verizon Value + Fios Discount is available at http://verizon.com/mobilehomevalue-enroll.
Participation in the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount
To participate, in the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount, a customer must:
- Have an eligible Fios Home Internet Account and an eligible Verizon Value Mobile Account.
- Both accounts must be active and in good standing.
- Enroll in the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount
- Go to the enrollment page https://verizon.com/mobilehomevalue-enroll
- Verify the Fios Account
- Verify the Verizon Value Mobile telephone number
- Go to the enrollment page https://verizon.com/mobilehomevalue-enroll
The Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount will be applied to the customer’s Fios bill 1-2 bill cycles after the enrollment is completed.
By using or enrolling in the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount, you agree that your participation is subject to these Terms and that we may send you information about the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount via email, mail, texts, or push notifications.
Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount Details
The amount of the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount for joint customers in good standing will be $15/month off Fios Home Internet services.
Your Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount may not be fully combinable with other offers / discounts. For example, if you belong to a Verizon Enhanced Community and/or receive Fios Home Internet service as part of a bulk purchasing agreement, you may not qualify for the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount or may qualify for a portion of the Discount. You will not receive a Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount that would result in the charges for your Fios Home Internet service falling below $0 monthly.
You may link only one Verizon Value mobile phone account with one Fios Internet account. After your accounts are linked, they can’t be changed, even if you have multiple Verizon Value mobile phones and/or Fios Internet accounts. Note: Customers will not incur additional financial obligations by enrolling in the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount and linking their Verizon Value mobile phone and Fios accounts. Late payment on one account will not affect services or the status of the other account, though it may affect your Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount or other benefits.
Termination or Changes to Your Value Mobile + Fios Discount
The Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount is based on your maintaining qualified Verizon Value mobile phone and Fios Home internet services in good standing. Changes to or termination of these services can result in the loss of the Discount or other benefits. We may change these Terms at any time, with or without notice. We may also modify or terminate the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount and other benefits at our discretion. Any updates to these Terms will be effective immediately upon posting at https://www.verizon.com/support/verizon-value-and-fios-home-legal/ where you may access these Terms at any time. If you continue to receive the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount after such changes, it means you're accepting the changes to the Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount and these Terms.
Participating Verizon Value’s Family of Brands
Mobile Phone Providers
- Straight Talk Wireless
- Total Wireless
- Verizon Prepaid
- Visible by Verizon
- Tracfone
- Simple Mobile
- Walmart Family Mobile
Additional Questions and Concerns:
Please review our Verizon Value Mobile + Fios Discount FAQs. For support, call us at 1-800-VERIZON (837-4966).
- Harassing, stalking, threatening, or otherwise violating the legal rights of others;
- Using the Service to collect, disseminate, or convey unlawful information or materials;
- Attempting or assisting another to access, alter, or interfere with the communications and/or information about a User;
- Tampering with or making an unauthorized connection to the Service.
2. Charges.
Data that is used when downloading and using the Verizon Family mobile application ("App") and the Verizon Family Companion mobile application ("Companion App") will be billed according to your Plan if you are a Verizon wireless customer or your applicable carrier's data plan. Data charges may apply when using the location-based services even if your device is also connected to WiFi. We may send text messages to your mobile phone number during the activation process and for certain activity alerts; messaging charges and data rates may apply. Monthly service charges apply based on the Verizon Family plan you select. Terms, fees and features may change over time. We may offer promotional plans which automatically convert to a paid plan at its regular price at the end of the promotional period unless you choose to cancel prior to the end of the promotional period. You may cancel the Service using any of the following cancellation methods: in the App, in My Verizon, at a retail store or by calling customer service. UNLESS YOU CHOOSE TO CANCEL PRIOR TO THE NEXT BILLING PERIOD, YOUR SERVICE WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW MONTHLY AND YOU AUTHORIZE US TO COLLECT THE THEN-APPLICABLE MONTHLY FEE AND ANY TAXES OR SURCHARGES FOR THE SERVICE USING THE PAYMENT METHOD WE HAVE ON RECORD FOR YOU (WITHOUT NOTICE TO YOU, UNLESS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE LAW). Payments are non-refundable and there are no refunds or credits for partially used or unused subscription periods.
3. Privacy.
Your use of the Service means that you also agree to the Verizon Family Privacy Policy, available at https://www.verizon.com/about/privacy/verizon-family-privacy-notice, which may be updated from time to time and describes the information we collect, how we use and share it, and the choices you have about how certain information is used and shared. If you are a California resident, you can view our California privacy notice at https://verizon.com/californiaprivacy. If you are the Verizon Account Owner or Manager who sets up the Service for your Verizon account, you are allowing Users added to the Verizon Family account to view information about your Verizon wireless account members, which may include call and text history, online activity, location information and driving insights. You authorize us to send text messages to your and your Users' mobile devices to deliver information and alerts related to your Service.
4. Intended Use; User Conduct.
The Service is intended for personal, noncommercial use by Users who wish to use the Service to share their location or monitor the usage of their children's devices. The App is intended for individuals who are (a) the Verizon Account Owner or Account Manager who is the primary Guardian who will manage the use of the Service or (b) other adult Users the primary Guardian allows to use the Service in the role of Guardian or Member and who have provided consent to participate in the Service. The primary Guardian is responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide about Users they allow to use the Service. The Companion App is intended to be installed on the device(s) of Dependents to be monitored with the Service, who are children under 18 years of age with devices assigned to the primary Guardian's account or individuals with devices under the legal supervision, custody or control of a Guardian on the account. The Dependent must accept the invitation to have their device paired with the Companion App. Only a primary Guardian may designate other Guardians (up to a maximum of 4) to participate in the Service, but any Guardian may designate Dependents (up to a maximum of 10) and Members to participate in the Service. You will use the Service and the information provided thereby only for lawful purposes and in accordance with this Agreement. You will not stalk, harass, harm, threaten or invade the privacy of any person. Verizon accepts no liability for any such unauthorized use. Unlawful use of this service may carry criminal and/or civil penalties. We are not responsible for and disclaim any liability arising, resulting from or relating to a Dependent’s tampering with, removal or disablement of the Companion App.
5. Settings and Limitations.
You are solely responsible for choosing and applying settings and informing Dependents of how your chosen settings will monitor, restrict or limit their use of services. Features vary based on the type of device you assign to your Dependent and whether the device is connected to the Verizon wireless network. Settings will be lost if you unsubscribe, fail to renew, are canceled for non-payment, or your Service is otherwise suspended. If a Guardian uploads a photo for a Dependent, that profile photo will be seen by other Users on the Family account that have downloaded the App or Companion App. You represent and warrant that your uploaded profile photo does not infringe any intellectual property or other rights of any third party and will not cause injury to any person or entity. You will be asked to allow push notifications from the Service. We use push notifications to deliver information about the other Users on your Family account, including location alerts and notifications when new Users are added to the Family account who may have access to your location and other activity. The Service is not guaranteed to be precise or accurate. Certain settings and features may not work outside the United States or on Wi-Fi networks. For Verizon Family plans with parental controls, settings may be available to stop the Dependent from deleting the Companion app or turning off certain parental controls. Dependents using Android devices may be asked to enable Accessibility settings for the Companion App, which prevents them from deleting the Companion App or turning off the VPN which monitors their web and app activity without obtaining a PIN from a Guardian. The Guardian can generate the PIN through the settings menu of their App. Similarly, Dependents using iOS devices may be asked to install a mobile device management profile, which will prevent the deletion of the Companion app or the VPN without first deleting the profile.
6. Smart Family Legacy Plans.
Verizon Family was previously called Verizon Smart Family. Certain settings and features may work differently if you are enrolled in the legacy Smart Family Premium plan that was included with the Verizon Just Kids plan. For Just Kids plans, calls and texts are automatically restricted to the Trusted Contacts managed by the parent line, and time restrictions for calls and texts is not an available feature. Just Kids plan data allowance is automatically applied (with Safety Mode once the data allowance is reached), unless the parent sets a lower data allowance or blocks data. Settings may be lost if the subscription changes as a result of the Just Kids plan being removed from the child line(s).
7. Call and Text Activity.
The Service allows Guardians and others they allow to view a list of and to block a Dependent's calls and texts made using Verizon Wireless cellular calling and text messaging (SMS/MMS) services. The Service does not monitor or block calls or messaging sent over the internet or through Rich Communications Services (RCS), including but not limited to Apple iMessage, Apple FaceTime, Google Messages, Google Voice, or Whatsapp, or via social media services such as Facebook Messenger or Instagram Direct Messages. The Service does not enable you to view or access the content of Dependents' calls or text messages. With permission, the Service may access your device contacts to help Guardians and Members identify the calling and texting activity on Dependent lines. The call and text history will contain only the contact names and phone numbers that are stored in the address book on your device or your Dependent's device, so contacts from other services won't be viewable if they are not synced to the device's address book.
8. Parental Controls.
The Service allows you to restrict usage of the Dependent's device, including call, text, and data limits and blocked and trusted contacts, and to set time restrictions for usage of the Dependent's device. Features vary by device type (smartphone or tablet) and whether the device is connected to the Verizon wireless network. Usage limits only apply to activity over cellular networks and not on Wi-Fi connections, whereas time restrictions apply to activity over cellular networks and, if the Companion App is installed on the Dependent's device, over Wi-Fi connections as well. Time restrictions and data limits that are set will apply to use of the Companion App on the device, except cellular data will continue to be used to allow location-based services, content filters and notifications to continue to work. Roaming, time zone settings and other factors may delay when Dependent activity is reported, which could result in overage charges even if you have applied limits on calls, texts or data. Data limits count data used for third party applications and services, including those that run in the background or when the device screen is dimmed or off. Data limits are not guaranteed to stop data usage at a certain amount; for example, data usage in an active streaming session by a Dependent will not stop until that active streaming session is over, even if the data target already has been reached. If you choose to restrict calls after call limits are reached, only calls to and from Trusted Contacts and 911 and 988 will be permitted until you remove the limit. You will not be notified of attempted calls or messages between the Dependent and a Blocked Contact. You can't block calls to 611, 911 or 988, or messages to 911 if supported. Blocking 411 calls will not block calls to (Area Code) 555-1212. When a Dependent calls 911, you will be notified that all call and text limits and time restrictions for calls will be suspended until you reapply them or 4 hours have passed. Timing of this notification may vary depending on various factors, including if the Companion App is installed on the Dependent's device, if controls have been applied to the Dependent's line, and your notification settings.
9. Content Filters.
The Service allows you to block categories of online content or specific websites on your Dependent's device. We do not guarantee that content you consider objectionable or want to be blocked will always be blocked. Also, sometimes content blockers will block content that you may consider acceptable. In addition, because third-party content can change without notice, we cannot guarantee that our categories of content and content filters will always stay current with changes in third-party content. In the event that you believe our service is misclassifying a site or service, please contact us at verizonfamily@verizon.com so that we may review your concern.
10. Website and App Activity and Screen Time.
The Service allows Guardians and others they allow to view a list of the websites and apps accessed on the mobile devices of Dependents, if such devices have been enabled for these monitoring services. The Service does not enable you to view or access the content accessed on such websites or apps. Website and app activity may include both user generated activity and websites and apps that run in the background on the device and ads served on sites visited. Screen time is calculated differently based on device type and should be used as a reference, but not for the actual time spent on the device or certain apps. Screen time may not be available for all apps. For security, Verizon notifies Dependents when website and app activity monitoring has been added to their device and sends periodic reminders of this monitoring. You must obtain the consent of all Dependents that you add to these services and inform them that their website and app activity will be monitored.
11. Location-Based Services.
The Service allows Users to view the precise device GPS location of other Users on the Family account on a map and to receive location alerts, when the mobile device is turned on and the User allows their location to be shared. For Dependents, Guardians can decide whether their location is shared only with Guardians or with all Users on the Family account. If a User is moving, you may see an icon that indicates they are walking, running, biking or driving. The Service is designed to be used within Verizon coverage areas in the continental U.S. and Hawaii, and you must have an internet connection. Some features may not work outside this service area. The location-based services use best efforts to calculate and return a location. However, due to potential limitations in location technology, device location may not be accurate, or available at all. For instance when a device does not have direct line-of-sight to the sky, is indoor, in tunnels, or underground, location may not be available and location accuracy may be impaired. Location accuracy may also be limited in rural and other areas where the Verizon network coverage is limited. For devices on the Verizon wireless network, when the device-based GPS location is not available or turned off, the estimated location of the device provided by the wireless network may be shared with Users on the Family account (less accurate than GPS location). Guardians and Members who wish to stop sharing all location of their device, including network location, should adjust their location sharing settings in the App. Dependents who wish to stop sharing all location of their device, including network location, should ask the Guardian to remove their profile from the Verizon Family account. Verizon does not represent, warrant or guarantee the reliability or accuracy, completeness or timeliness of any location information provided through the Service. For security, Verizon notifies Users when they are added to location-based services and sends periodic reminders of this location sharing. You must obtain the consent of all Users that you add to these services and inform them that the location of their device will be monitored. Use caution if and when providing location information to others and only share location information with those you trust. If your device is lost or stolen, please report it to Verizon immediately.
12. SOS Alerts.
The Service allows Users to activate an SOS alert during a Safe Walk session to notify designated emergency contacts of their live location and that they may need help. To set up this feature, Users must designate at least 1 emergency contact and a PIN used to cancel the SOS alert. For Dependents, only Guardians may designate the emergency contacts. When a User activates the SOS alert, the Service will send a text message notification with location information to the designated emergency contacts. Data and messaging rates may apply for receipt of the text message. SOS alerts may not work correctly if the User's location and motion sensor sharing permissions are not properly configured and enabled, or if the device is not connected to a mobile data network. SOS alerts will not contact 911 or other emergency services. In a critical emergency, dial 911 immediately.
13. 24/7 Assist - Professional Monitoring Service.
The Service provides 24/7 Assist, a professional monitoring service with live agents who can connect you with your emergency contacts or emergency services when you need assistance. The 24/7 Assist “button” in the App will be available only for Users on an eligible Verizon Family plan. Users under 18 years old, Dependents and external Members (not on the same Verizon account as the Guardian) are not able to use 24/7 Assist at this time. To set up the 24/7 Assist feature, Users must provide their name, phone number, home address and emergency contact(s). Agents at WiMacTel Inc. dba Viiz Communications ("Viiz") support all assistance calls made in connection with the 24/7 Assist service. Viiz is an independent company and not a Verizon affiliate or agent. When 24/7 Assist is used or activated, Viiz’s terms of service at https://viiz.com/terms-of-service/mpers and privacy policy at https://viiz.com/terms-of-service/mpers ("Viiz Terms") form a legally binding agreement between the User and Viiz, and Viiz reserves the right to revise the Viiz Terms at any time without notice. The Viiz Terms cover Viiz providing voice-call response to the User in the event User makes an assistance call from the App or by dialing the Viiz toll-free number directly. Verizon has no responsibility or liability for the services provided by Viiz to Users and their designated emergency contacts or the actions or conduct of Viiz or its employees, agents, and representatives. In addition, the Viiz Terms limit Viiz’s liability to when you use or receive the 24/7 Assist service. 24/7 Assist and Viiz live agents are not a substitute for 911 and should not be used in a critical emergency. In a critical emergency, dial 911 immediately.
The Service will share your device’s precise location with live agents from Viiz when you use the 24/7 Assist feature. Viiz live agents will use this information to assist you when they contact your emergency contacts or emergency services, as needed. You are responsible for reviewing your device location settings to allow the App to access your precise location. There may be delays or inaccuracies in providing the precise location with Viiz if the User’s location and motion sensor sharing permissions are not properly configured and enabled, or if the device is not connected to a mobile data network. When you use 24/7 Assist, Viiz will create a report about the call and share it with you and your emergency contact(s).
Any User who is not eligible to use 24/7 Assist can use SOS alerts through the Safe Walk feature to contact their emergency contacts when they need help.
14. Driving Insights.
The Service allows you to monitor driving trips for yourself and allows Guardians and Members to monitor driving trips for Dependents, if such devices have been enabled for these monitoring services. We make these features available by collecting location and motion information when the mobile device is in a moving vehicle, even if your designated Dependent is not the driver. You can review a summary for each trip detected, including the trip route on a map, distance traveled, top speed, acceleration, braking, cornering, and use of the mobile device while driving. A trip score is calculated based on these trip events. An overall driver score is also calculated based on these trip events, unless you have designated the Dependent as a passenger. When a potential crash is detected, it automatically alerts the designated Guardian lines on the account. The Service will not contact or dispatch 911 or other emergency services automatically. By using the service, you acknowledge your understanding that in the event a crash is detected, we will not send emergency help. To fully enjoy all of the features available, you must make sure your device maintains sufficient battery power above 15% (and not in power save mode), an internet and network connection, and all necessary smartphone settings including, but not limited to, permission for location sharing, battery usage, motion sensors, and background data processing. To receive driving notifications and crash alerts, you must turn on app push notifications. You must obtain the consent of all Dependents that you add to these services and inform them that their driving behavior and location will be monitored through their mobile device. IF YOU DESIGNATE A DEPENDENT AS A PASSENGER, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO NOTIFY THE DRIVER THAT LOCATION AND MOTION INFORMATION IS BEING COLLECTED BY THE DEPENDENT'S MOBILE DEVICE WHICH ALLOWS YOU TO ACCESS INFORMATION ABOUT THEIR DRIVING ACTIVITY AND TRIP LOCATION AND DETAILS. The Service does not share any information about driving activity or crash events with third parties other than service providers who work on our behalf.
These features may not work for a variety of reasons, such as if the device has no or poor internet connectivity, if location services are turned off, if the gyroscope and other motion sensors are not enabled, if the Companion App is blocked on the device, too many apps are open on the device or if you are making a phone call on the device. PLEASE NOTE THAT NOT ALL TRIPS, COLLISIONS OR ACCIDENTS WILL BE DETECTED BY AND A PHONE DROPPING OR A LOW SPEED INCIDENT MAY UNINTENTIONALLY REPORT A CRASH. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of driving behavior, trip detection and crash alerts as limitations or errors in the algorithms and processes may cause the service to not function properly. In some cases, the beginning of a trip may be delayed, a trip may get divided into two trips if there is a pause in the trip lasting longer than 5 minutes, or the service may not recognize short trips or short stops during a longer trip. If GPS signal is lost, the estimated travel path may not be the actual path traveled. There could also be instances where no speeding event populates, even though actual speeding took place. Speeding events consider the speeding characteristics, average speed, event duration, and road class. As a result, it does not mean that if you are going over the limit, the service will automatically report an event.
15. Roadside Assistance.
Roadside Assistance is available with a paid Verizon Family Plus subscription. All members of the Verizon Family account who are on the same Verizon wireless account will be eligible to use the Roadside Assistance membership, with a limit of four (4) service calls and/or reimbursements per account per membership year. You agree that you shall use the emergency service and roadside service only for emergencies and legitimate roadside assistance needs. Roadside Assistance services are provided by Signature Motor Club, Inc. and in California by Signature Motor Club of California, Inc. (collectively "Signature Motor Club") and the towing companies that support it. The Roadside Assistance terms of service are available at verizon.com/support/verizon-family-roadside-assistance-legal/. In the event of a conflict between this Agreement and the Roadside Assistance terms of service, the Roadside Assistance terms of service shall control with respect to the provision of Roadside Assistance services. All other services are provided by us or through other service providers with whom we may contract from time to time. The Service is not an insurance product, and we are not an insurance company. The Service does not insure you, your property, your vehicle, or anyone else. We are not a motor club, and all roadside assistance provided as part of the Service is provided only by Signature Motor Club.
16. License.
Verizon grants to you and you accept a limited, revocable, non-exclusive, non-transferable license to download, install, and use the Service on a device running the Android or iOS operating system for you to access the Service for your personal, private, non-commercial use in the United States. The Service is licensed and not sold to you. You will not or permit anyone else to sell, resell, distribute, loan, lease, otherwise transfer, copy, delete, record, translate, publish, upload, transmit, export, create derivative works of, make any commercial use of, modify, reverse engineer, decompile, or disassemble the software. You will not alter, disable, or circumvent any digital rights management security features embedded in the software. All rights not expressly granted to you herein are reserved. Verizon may revoke this license at any time without notice.
17. Open Source Software.
This Service may contain certain software subject to open source licenses. All such software is subject to the terms of the applicable licenses, which you may view in the App and Companion App by going to More > About > Legal > Licenses.
18. U.S. Export laws.
Your use of the Service is subject to U.S. export control laws and regulations. You represent that you are not a citizen of an embargoed country or prohibited end user under applicable U.S. export and anti-terrorism laws, regulations, and lists. You will not use, export or allow a third party to use or export the Service in any manner that would violate applicable law, including, but not limited to, applicable export control laws and regulations.
19. Disclaimer of Warranties.
THE SERVICE IS LICENSED TO YOU "AS IS." VERIZON DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES REGARDING THE SERVICE, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NON-INFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. VERIZON ALSO DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO WHETHER THE SERVICE WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS, WORK IN COMBINATION WITH ANY HARDWARE OR OTHER SOFTWARE OR OPERATE ON AN UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE BASIS.
20. Limitation of Liability.
IN NO EVENT WILL VERIZON OR ANY OF ITS LICENSORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE, OR STATUTORY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND ARISING OUT OF THE DOWNLOAD, INSTALLATION, AND/ OR USE OF THE APP, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOST DATA, REVENUES, BUSINESS, OR PROFITS, EVEN IF VERIZON OR SUCH LICENSOR HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN NO EVENT WILL THE TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU OF VERIZON OR A LICENSOR OF VERIZON FOR ALL DAMAGES (OTHER THAN AS MAY BE REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE LAW) EXCEED THE AMOUNT OF FIFTY DOLLARS ($50.00). THE FOREGOING LIMITATIONS WILL APPLY EVEN IF THE ABOVE STATED REMEDY FAILS OF ITS ESSENTIAL PURPOSE.
21. Indemnification.
You will indemnify, defend and hold Verizon, and its licensors and suppliers, harmless from any claims arising out of or relating to your or any User's actual or alleged misuse or fraudulent use of the Service or any other actual or alleged breach of this Agreement. You are responsible for any costs incurred by Verizon or any other party (including reasonable legal fees) in connection with such claims. Misuse or fraudulent use includes, but is not limited to:
22. Termination.
Verizon may suspend, terminate or discontinue the Service or your use of the Service at any time without notice, including if you breach this Agreement.
23. Dispute Resolution.
WE HOPE TO MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER, BUT IF THERE'S AN ISSUE THAT NEEDS TO BE RESOLVED, THIS SECTION OUTLINES WHAT'S EXPECTED OF BOTH OF US.
YOU AND VERIZON BOTH AGREE TO RESOLVE DISPUTES ONLY BY ARBITRATION OR IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT AS DISCUSSED BELOW. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY THIS AGREEMENT YOU ARE GIVING UP THE RIGHT TO BRING A CLAIM IN COURT OR IN FRONT OF A JURY. WHILE THE PROCEDURES IN ARBITRATION MAY BE DIFFERENT, AN ARBITRATOR CAN AWARD YOU THE SAME DAMAGES AND RELIEF, AND MUST HONOR THE SAME TERMS IN THIS AGREEMENT, AS A COURT WOULD, SUBJECT TO THE LIMITS ON ARBITRATOR AUTHORITY SET FORTH BELOW. IF THE LAW ALLOWS FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES, AN ARBITRATOR CAN AWARD THEM TOO. THE SAME DEFENSES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE TO BOTH PARTIES AS WOULD BE AVAILABLE IN COURT INCLUDING ANY APPLICABLE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS. WE ALSO BOTH AGREE THAT:
(1) THE FEDERAL ARBITRATION ACT APPLIES TO THIS AGREEMENT. EXCEPT FOR SMALL CLAIMS COURT CASES OR AS SPECIFICALLY NOTED BELOW, ANY DISPUTE THAT IN ANY WAY RELATES TO OR ARISES OUT OF THIS AGREEMENT, WILL BE RESOLVED BY ONE OR MORE NEUTRAL ARBITRATORS BEFORE THE AMERICAN ARBITRATION ASSOCIATION ("AAA") AS EXPLAINED BELOW IN PARAGRAPH 2. THIS INCLUDES, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO, ANY DISPUTE REGARDING THE VALIDITY, ENFORCEABILITY, OR SCOPE OF ANY PORTION OF THIS AGREEMENT (INCLUDING THE AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE), ANY EQUIPMENT, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES YOU RECEIVE FROM US, ANY ADVERTISING FOR ANY SUCH PRODUCTS OR SERVICES, OUR EFFORTS TO COLLECT AMOUNTS YOU MAY OWE US FOR SUCH PRODUCTS OR SERVICES, OR ALLEGED PERSONAL INJURY OR INVASION OF PRIVACY RELATING TO SUCH PRODUCTS OR SERVICES AND INCLUDES ANY DISPUTES YOU HAVE WITH OUR EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS. YOU CAN ALSO BRING ANY ISSUES YOU MAY HAVE TO THE ATTENTION OF FEDERAL, STATE, OR LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND IF THE LAW ALLOWS, THEY CAN SEEK RELIEF AGAINST US FOR YOU. THIS AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE CONTINUES TO APPLY EVEN AFTER YOU HAVE STOPPED RECEIVING SERVICE FROM US.
(2) UNLESS YOU AND VERIZON AGREE OTHERWISE, THE ARBITRATION WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE COUNTY OF YOUR HOME ADDRESS AND THE AAA'S CONSUMER ARBITRATION RULES WILL APPLY. IF THE AAA REFUSES TO ENFORCE ANY PART OF THE ARBITRATION PROVISION, YOU AND VERIZON WILL SELECT ANOTHER ARBITRATOR. IF THERE IS NO AGREEMENT, A COURT IN THE COUNTY OF YOUR HOME ADDRESS WILL SELECT AN ARBITRATOR TO DECIDE THE DISPUTE. UNLESS OTHERWISE PROVIDED IN THIS AGREEMENT, AN INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATOR APPOINTED TO DETERMINE THE MERITS OF THE DISPUTE SHALL HAVE EXCLUSIVE AUTHORITY TO ARBITRATE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY DISPUTE REGARDING THE VALIDITY, ENFORCEABILITY OR SCOPE OF ANY PORTION OF THIS AGREEMENT (INCLUDING THE AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE). YOU CAN GET PROCEDURES, RULES AND FEE INFORMATION FROM THE AAA (WWW.ADR.ORG) OR FROM US. FOR CLAIMS OF $25,000 OR LESS, YOU CAN CHOOSE WHETHER YOU'D LIKE THE ARBITRATION CARRIED OUT BASED ONLY ON DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO THE ARBITRATOR, OR BY A HEARING IN PERSON OR BY PHONE. ALTERNATIVELY, FOR CLAIMS WITHIN THE JURISDICTIONAL LIMIT OF THE SMALL CLAIMS COURT IN THE STATE ENCOMPASSING YOUR HOME ADDRESS, EITHER YOU OR VERIZON CAN CHOOSE TO BRING AN INDIVIDUAL ACTION IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT INSTEAD OF PROCEEDING IN ARBITRATION; FURTHERMORE, IF THE CLAIMS IN ANY REQUEST OR DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION COULD HAVE BEEN BROUGHT IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT, THEN EITHER YOU OR VERIZON MAY CHOOSE TO HAVE THE CLAIMS HEARD IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT, RATHER THAN IN ARBITRATION, AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE ARBITRATOR IS APPOINTED, BY NOTIFYING THE OTHER PARTY OF THAT CHOICE IN WRITING. IF THIS PROVISION OR THE LIMITATION ON BRINGING ACTIONS TO SMALL CLAIMS COURT IS FOUND TO BE INVALID, THEN THIS PROVISION SHALL BE SEVERABLE AND THE MATTER WILL PROCEED IN ARBITRATION; IN NO WAY WILL THIS PROVISION ALLOW FOR AN ACTION TO BE BROUGHT ON A CLASS OR COLLECTIVE BASIS.
(3) THIS AGREEMENT DOESN'T ALLOW CLASS OR COLLECTIVE ARBITRATIONS EVEN IF THE AAA PROCEDURES OR RULES WOULD. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF THIS AGREEMENT, THE ARBITRATOR MAY AWARD MONEY OR INJUNCTIVE RELIEF ONLY IN FAVOR OF THE INDIVIDUAL PARTY SEEKING RELIEF AND ONLY TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY TO PROVIDE RELIEF WARRANTED BY THAT PARTY'S INDIVIDUAL CLAIM. NO CLASS, REPRESENTATIVE OR PRIVATE ATTORNEY GENERAL OR GENERAL INJUNCTIVE RELIEF THEORIES OF LIABILITY OR PRAYERS FOR RELIEF MAY BE MAINTAINED IN ANY ARBITRATION HELD UNDER THIS AGREEMENT. ANY QUESTION REGARDING THE ENFORCEABILITY UNDER APPLICABLE LAW OR INTERPRETATION OF THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL BE DECIDED BY A COURT AND NOT THE ARBITRATOR.
(4) IF EITHER OF US INTENDS TO SEEK ARBITRATION UNDER THIS AGREEMENT, THE PARTY SEEKING ARBITRATION MUST FIRST NOTIFY THE OTHER PARTY OF THE DISPUTE IN WRITING AT LEAST 60 DAYS IN ADVANCE OF INITIATING THE ARBITRATION. NOTICE TO VERIZON SHOULD BE SENT TO VERIZON WIRELESS DISPUTE RESOLUTION MANAGER, USING THE FORM AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.verizon.com/about/nod/notice-of-dispute-wireless-form. THE NOTICE MUST INCLUDE ENOUGH INFORMATION TO ALLOW US TO IDENTIFY YOUR ACCOUNT AS WELL AS TO ASSESS AND ATTEMPT TO RESOLVE YOUR CLAIM, INCLUDING THE NAME OF THE VERIZON WIRELESS ACCOUNT HOLDER, THE MOBILE TELEPHONE NUMBER AT ISSUE, A DESCRIPTION OF THE CLAIM, THE SPECIFIC FACTS SUPPORTING THE CLAIM, THE DAMAGES YOU CLAIM TO HAVE SUFFERED AND THE RELIEF YOU ARE SEEKING. THE NOTICE REQUIREMENT IS DESIGNED TO ALLOW VERIZON TO MAKE A FAIR, FACT-BASED OFFER OF SETTLEMENT IF IT CHOOSES TO DO SO. YOU CANNOT PROCEED TO ARBITRATION UNLESS YOU PROVIDE THIS INFORMATION. YOU MAY CHOOSE TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY OR OTHER PERSON AS PART OF THIS PROCESS, BUT IF YOU DO YOU MUST INDICATE THAT YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY ON THE FORM AVAILABLE AT https://www.verizon.com/about/nod/notice-of-dispute-wireless-form AND CONFIRM YOU AUTHORIZE US TO DISCUSS YOUR ACCOUNT INFORMATION WITH THIS ATTORNEY OR OTHER PERSON. THE SUFFICIENCY OF THIS NOTICE OF DISPUTE IS AN ISSUE TO BE DECIDED BY A COURT PRIOR TO THE FILING OF ANY DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION AND THE AAA MUST NOT ACCEPT, ADMINISTER, ASSESS, OR DEMAND FEES IN CONNECTION WITH ANY DEMAND THAT HAS NOT SATISFIED THIS NOTICE OF DISPUTE REQUIREMENT. IF YOU HAVE PROVIDED THIS INFORMATION AND WE ARE UNABLE TO RESOLVE OUR DISPUTE WITHIN 60 DAYS, EITHER PARTY MAY THEN PROCEED TO FILE A CLAIM FOR ARBITRATION. WE'LL REIMBURSE ANY FILING FEE THAT THE AAA CHARGES YOU FOR ARBITRATION OF THE DISPUTE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE ARBITRATION IF YOU FULLY PARTICIPATE IN THE PROCEEDING. WE'LL ALSO PAY ANY ADMINISTRATIVE AND ARBITRATOR FEES CHARGED BY THE ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL. IF THE ARBITRATOR DETERMINES THAT YOUR CLAIM WAS FILED FOR PURPOSES OF HARASSMENT OR IS PATENTLY FRIVOLOUS, THE ARBITRATOR WILL REQUIRE YOU TO REIMBURSE VERIZON FOR ANY FILING, ADMINISTRATIVE OR ARBITRATOR FEES ASSOCIATED WITH THE ARBITRATION. THE ARBITRATOR ASSIGNED TO ANY ARBITRATION BETWEEN VERIZON AND A CUSTOMER SHALL RESOLVE THE CLAIMS WITHIN 120 DAYS OF APPOINTMENT OR AS SWIFTLY AS POSSIBLE THEREAFTER, CONSISTENT WITH FAIRNESS TO THE PARTIES.
(5) WE MAY, BUT ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO, MAKE A WRITTEN SETTLEMENT OFFER ANYTIME BEFORE THE ARBITRATION HEARING. THE AMOUNT OR TERMS OF ANY SETTLEMENT OFFER MAY NOT BE DISCLOSED TO THE ARBITRATOR UNTIL AFTER THE ARBITRATOR ISSUES AN AWARD ON THE CLAIM. IF YOU DON'T ACCEPT THE OFFER AND THE ARBITRATOR AWARDS YOU AN AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT'S MORE THAN OUR OFFER BUT LESS THAN $5,000, OR IF WE DON'T MAKE YOU AN OFFER, AND THE ARBITRATOR AWARDS YOU ANY AMOUNT OF MONEY BUT LESS THAN $5,000, THEN WE AGREE TO PAY YOU $5,000 INSTEAD OF THE AMOUNT AWARDED. IN THAT CASE WE ALSO AGREE TO PAY ANY REASONABLE ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THE LAW REQUIRES IT FOR YOUR CASE. IF THE ARBITRATOR AWARDS YOU MORE THAN $5,000, THEN WE WILL PAY YOU ONLY THAT AMOUNT.
(6) IF 50 OR MORE CUSTOMERS INITIATE NOTICES OF DISPUTE PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH 4 ABOVE, OTHERWISE ATTEMPT TO COMMENCE AN ARBITRATION, OR FILE A COMPLAINT IN COURT, WHICH RAISE SIMILAR CLAIMS, AND COUNSEL FOR THE VERIZON WIRELESS CUSTOMERS BRINGING THE CLAIMS ARE THE SAME OR COORDINATED FOR THESE CUSTOMERS, THE CLAIMS SHALL PROCEED IN ARBITRATION IN A COORDINATED PROCEEDING. IN THE FIRST STAGE, 50 ARBITRATIONS WILL PROCEED AND COUNSEL FOR THE VERIZON WIRELESS CUSTOMERS AND COUNSEL FOR VERIZON WIRELESS SHALL EACH SELECT 25 CASES TO PROCEED FIRST IN ARBITRATION IN INDIVIDUAL BELLWETHER PROCEEDINGS BEFORE SEPARATE ARBITRATORS. AFTER THE FIRST STAGE IS COMPLETED, THE PARTIES MUST ENGAGE IN A MEDIATION OF ALL REMAINING CASES, AND VERIZON WILL PAY THE MEDIATION FEE. IF THE PARTIES CANNOT AGREE HOW TO RESOLVE THE REMAINING CASES AFTER MEDIATION, THEY WILL REPEAT THE PROCESS OF SELECTING AND FILING CASES TO BE RESOLVED IN INDIVIDUAL BELLWETHER PROCEEDINGS BEFORE SEPARATE ARBITRATORS, FOLLOWED BY MEDIATION. IN THE SECOND STAGE, 80 ARBITRATIONS WILL PROCEED AND COUNSEL FOR THE VERIZON CUSTOMERS AND COUNSEL FOR VERIZON SHALL EACH SELECT 40 CASES TO PROCEED IN ARBITRATION IN INDIVIDUAL BELLWETHER PROCEEDINGS BEFORE SEPARATE ARBITRATORS. AFTER THE SECOND STAGE IS COMPLETED, THE PARTIES MUST ENGAGE IN A MEDIATION OF ALL REMAINING CASES, AND VERIZON WILL PAY THE MEDIATION FEE. AFTER THE SECOND SET OF ARBITRATIONS AND MEDIATION CONCLUDE, IF THE PARTIES CANNOT AGREE HOW TO RESOLVE THE REMAINING CLAIMS, ANY INDIVIDUAL CUSTOMER WHO IS PART OF THIS COORDINATED PROCEEDING, OR VERIZON, MAY ELECT TO OPT OUT OF ARBITRATION BY PROVIDING NOTICE TO OPPOSING COUNSEL, AND IF THE CUSTOMER WISHES TO PROCEED WITH THE CLAIM THEY MAY FILE AN INDIVIDUAL COMPLAINT IN COURT. FOR THOSE CUSTOMERS WHO DO NOT OPT OUT OF ARBITRATION, THEIR CLAIMS WILL PROCEED IN ARBITRATION IN CONTINUED BATCHES OF 80 CLAIMS AS SET FORTH ABOVE FOR THE SECOND SET. ADDITIONAL CASES INVOLVING SIMILAR CLAIMS BROUGHT BY THE SAME OR COORDINATED COUNSEL SHALL NOT BE FILED IN ARBITRATION UNTIL THE ARBITRATIONS AND MEDIATION FOR PRIOR SETS HAS BEEN COMPLETED. YOU AGREE TO THIS PROCESS EVEN THOUGH IT MAY DELAY THE ARBITRATION OF YOUR CLAIM. IF SUCH A PROCESS IS INITIATED, THE FILING OF A NOTICE OF DISPUTE BY A CUSTOMER IN ACCORDANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 4 OR FILING OF A COMPLAINT IN COURT WILL TOLL ALL APPLICABLE STATUTES OF LIMITATIONS FOR THAT CUSTOMER’S DISPUTE UNTIL THE COMPLETION OF THE PROCESS DESCRIBED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. A COURT WILL HAVE AUTHORITY TO ENFORCE THIS PARAGRAPH INCLUDING BY ENTERING AN INJUNCTION TO PROHIBIT FILINGS IN VIOLATION OF THIS PARAGRAPH.
(7) AN ARBITRATION AWARD AND ANY JUDGMENT CONFIRMING IT APPLY ONLY TO THAT SPECIFIC CASE; IT CAN'T BE USED IN ANY OTHER CASE EXCEPT TO ENFORCE THE AWARD ITSELF.
(8) IF A COURT, PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH 3, DETERMINES THAT THE PROHIBITION ON CLASS ARBITRATIONS OR THE LIMITS ON THE ARBITRATOR'S AUTHORITY CANNOT BE ENFORCED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW AS TO ALL OR PART OF A DISPUTE, THEN THE AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE WILL NOT APPLY TO THAT DISPUTE OR PART OF THE DISPUTE, WHICH MAY PROCEED IN COURT EITHER ONCE THE ARBITRATED MATTERS HAVE CONCLUDED OR SOONER IF THE COURT SO REQUIRES.
(9) IF FOR ANY REASON A CLAIM PROCEEDS IN COURT RATHER THAN THROUGH ARBITRATION, INCLUDING IF A CUSTOMER OR VERIZON OPT OUT OF ARBITRATION PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH (6) ABOVE, YOU AND VERIZON AGREE THAT, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY APPLICABLE LAW, NO ACTION WILL BE BROUGHT ON A CLASS OR COLLECTIVE BASIS AND YOU AND VERIZON UNCONDITIONALLY WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING OR COUNTERCLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT IN ANY WAY. IN THE EVENT OF LITIGATION, THIS PARAGRAPH MAY BE FILED TO SHOW A WRITTEN CONSENT TO A TRIAL BY THE COURT.
24. Governing Law.
Except where we've agreed otherwise elsewhere in this Agreement, this Agreement and any disputes covered by it are governed by federal law and the laws of the state encompassing the billing address associated with your Verizon account (or home address for non-Verizon users), without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that state.
25. Additional Terms and Conditions Applicable to iOS Users.
You may only use the App and Companion App (collectively, the "Apps") on Apple devices that you own or control, as permitted by the Usage Rules set forth in Apple's App Store Terms of Service. You and we acknowledge that: Apple is not obligated to furnish any maintenance and support services with respect to the Apps, that Apple and its subsidiaries are third party beneficiaries to this Agreement, and that, upon your acceptance of this Agreement, Apple will have the right to enforce this Agreement against you in its capacity as a third party beneficiary to the Agreement. Apple is not responsible for any claims made by you or a third party regarding the Apps, including intellectual property infringement claims, or your use or possession of the Apps, including but not limited to (i) product liability claims, (ii) any claim that the Apps fail to conform to any applicable legal or regulatory requirement, (iii) claims arising under consumer protection or similar legislation, or (iv) claims, losses, liabilities, damages, costs or expenses attributable to any failure of the Apps to conform to any warranty, express or implied. If the Apps fail to conform to any warranty, you may notify Apple and Apple may, as your sole and exclusive remedy, refund the amount - if any - that you paid Apple for the Apps. Questions regarding the Apps may be sent to verizonfamily@verizon.com.
Last updated March 31, 2025